In Sean Kacerosky's stall, there's a small sign situated where only the Quad-City Storm defenseman can see it.
"Type 1 Diabetic, Cancer Survivor. You could be in the hospital, you could be dead, but YOU ARE HERE."
Whenever Kacerosky might be tired during a game or after a morning practice, all he has to do is look up for a reminder of how lucky he is to be on the ice.
"Anytime I get to do anything that the average person might not be able to, I appreciate it so much more because I know how fortunate I am to be here," Kacerosky said. "You’ve got to have a good outlook. It can always be worse."
Kacerosky's attitude has helped carry him through tough times.
The Storm are holding "Hockey Fights Cancer" on Saturday. They're inviting the public to paint their name or the name of a loved one impacted by cancer in the ice on Wednesday.
For Kacerosky, a testicular cancer survivor, this weekend will mean a little more when he steps out onto the ice to take on Peoria. He'll see his own name among other survivors, and others who weren't as fortunate.
"It changed my entire life," he said. "To realize how precious your life is ... you want to start living your life so that when the day does come, how are you going to be remembered?"
Life in perspective
There are two dates that come readily to Kacerosky's mind when discussing his health — Dec. 14, 1997 and April 20, 2016.
The first was the date Kacerosky was diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes. Just four years old, he has learned to live with and manage while growing up in Kendall Park, New Jersey.
He played four years at Division III SUNY-Potsdam, a captain his senior year. He's also managed diabetes while finding his way in his first year of professional hockey.
"Some days are harder than others," he said. "You can either control it or it can control you. Yeah, there are some days where I’m sick and tired of being sick and tired, but you just battle through it."
It's helped that Kacerosky is not alone in this battle. Teammate Ben Boukal also is diabetic. The pair can keep track of each other, noting when one or the other might be having trouble managing their blood sugar.
They also keep the mood light, an asset during a long season.
"It’s just nice to have some humor around it. If you can’t find humor in things, it’s going to be a lot tougher," Kacerosky said. "It’s nice to have somebody to talk to about it and have them actually understand what it’s like going through it. I wish no one had it, but it’s nice to have somebody to relate to.
"It’s a balancing act, but it’s one of those things that puts everything in perspective. It could be worse; it could always, always be worse."
The second date is a perfect example of just how much worse.
On April 19, 2016, while at a lake in upstate New York, Kacerosky felt a dull pain in his left testicle. The pain got worse as the day went on, and Kacerosky knew something was wrong.
"I went home, took a shower and gave myself a self-exam," Kacerosky said. "It didn’t feel exactly right so I made the doctor's appointment."
The next day, after an examination and ultrasound, it was confirmed that Kacerosky had testicular cancer. Doctors gave him an 85 percent chance of survival.
"In a split-second decision, you can either feel bad for yourself and think, 'Well that's it' ... or you can tell yourself, 'Well, how do I beat it?'" Kacerosky said. "It was tough because I had to go outside and call my dad. I broke down pretty much and started crying because they didn’t know how far it was, they just knew that there was something there and it was probably cancer but they weren't sure where else it had gone to in my body."
In a way, having already been diagnosed with diabetes helped Kacerosky with the news.
"I don't really have that give-up mentality," he said. "So it was more like, 'OK, what do I do now? What's my next step?'"
The next step was an orchiectomy, doctors surgically removing his left testicle that night.
With his parents living more than seven hours away in New Jersey, hockey provided an instant support system.
"The only people around were my teammates," Kacerosky said. "I like to consider myself a pretty good locker room guy, I believe a lot in my teammates because when I've had some really trying times in my life, they were there."
Kacerosky caught the cancer while it was still in Stage 1, and the surgery was all he had to endure. There was no chemotherapy.
He returned to the ice for his junior year. Even though he broke his finger two games in, getting back to playing the game he loved was a meaningful moment. It allowed him to put everything he had just endured behind him.
"It’s the great equalizer," Kacerosky said. "Nobody knows you’ve got diabetes, nobody knows you just beat cancer, you just feel normal. You’re just thinking about the game, you’re not thinking about what happened four months ago or what happened 15 years ago. You’re in the moment, you’re in the game and nothing else matters.”
He played two more seasons, graduated college, is now playing professional hockey and most importantly, is nearing three years of survivor ship.
He knows how fortunate he was and every November, he makes a point to raise awareness about men's health, hoping to influence others to speak up if the need arises.
"Put the tough guy persona behind you because if I had that tough guy persona … I’d probably be dead," he said. "If something’s wrong, say something, go get checked out."
A bright future
Kacerosky enjoys where he's at today. He didn't mind the recent polar vortex that swept through the Midwest. That sign hanging in his stall is a constant reminder of how lucky he is.
And on the ice, Kacerosky is thriving.
He started the year with the Fayetteville Marksmen, only to be released after six games. The Storm claimed him off waivers and getting more playing time has been beneficial for Kacerosky, now tied for second among rookie defensemen with four goals and tied for ninth with nine points.
"Kaz was a guy who got caught in a numbers game down there in Fayetteville," head coach Dave Pszenyczny said. "First game, he comes in and scores on his first shift, then getting him to play solid defensively, I think he's been taking more pride in that recently."
Defense is a heavy focus for Kacerosky.
In a 9-2 loss to Knoxville last month, Kacerosky was only focused on the goal he was responsible for, unable to look past his one mistake.
"It’s very important to be able to look yourself in the mirror and say ‘That one’s on me,’" he said. "To take responsibility for the things you make, whether it’s a good play or a bad play, you’ve got to hold yourself to some standard, or else what kind of precedent does that set for everyone else?"
That attitude has left an impression on his head coach, who thinks this could only be the start for the first-year defenseman.
"He's a kid that I think will probably go far in the game, I think he's good enough to play at the next level," Pszenyczny said. "I wouldn't be surprised if he wears a letter, later on in his future if he keeps playing hockey."