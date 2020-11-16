Blues 'only show in town' for Q-C hockey faithful

For the first time in nearly a quarter-century, there is no professional hockey happening this winter in the Quad-Cities.

High school hockey, however, is in full swing.

Under the direction of first-year head coach Dillon Fournier, the Quad-City Blues of the Midwest High School Hockey League (MHSHL) are in the midst of their 20th season while cases of the coronavirus continue to climb.

"It's exciting (we're playing)," Blues team representative Brian Orwig said. "That's cool to get the community engaged and let them see there is a high school brand of hockey in the area. Hopefully, engage some other kids that can grow a passion for the game.

"It's actually awesome to be kind of the only show in town."

There are no special precautions the Blues are taking to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Mask wearing, social distancing and washing hands are the most common practices.

So far, the virus has not had a direct impact on the Blues.

"We're trying to stay uniformed with county and local authorities," Orwig said. "It is unique because there are kids from so many schools, but the staff has done a great job. We try to put that aside, play hockey and enjoy we get to be on the ice."