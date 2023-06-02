Storm have home dates, protected list

Quad City Storm officials announced the SPHL team’s home dates for the 2023-24 season.

No opponents were named yet for those 28 home games or the 56-game schedule that is expected to be released next month, according to team officials.

The Storm's first home game at Vibrant Arena at The Mark is on Saturday, Oct. 21. The home slate ends on Friday, April 5.

QC is scheduled for 13 home games on Fridays, 11 home Saturday games and just one Sunday home matinee that wraps up a three-game weekend homestand on Oct. 29. The Storm also have one home Wednesday game on Thanksgiving week (Nov. 22) and a game on Tuesday, Dec. 26. QC also is scheduled for one Thursday game, that on Feb. 1 to open a three-game weekend homestand and features a 10 a.m. puck drop.

Teams also recently announced their protected lists. The Storm named 13 players -- Kevin Resop, Michael Moran, Leif Mattson, Logan Nelson, Cole Golka, Eliott St-Pierre, Davis Kirkendall, Brent Moran, Ben Assad, Michael Mercurio, Jordon Stone, Trevor Momot, and Troy Murray.