For Owen Lindmark, every stop in his journey has meant something.
Lindmark was drafted in the fifth round of the NHL Entry Draft by the Florida Panthers on June 22, a big step in a path that includes a stop in the Quad-Cities.
"It's something you dream about as a little kid, and then being there (in Vancouver) in person and hearing your name called, it's unbelievable and it's like nothing out there," Lindmark said. "It's the best moment in my life so far so it was a really cool experience, and I'm looking forward to putting in a lot more hard work and hopefully seeing my NHL dream come true some day."
Lindmark spent two years growing up in the Quad-Cities, attending Pleasant View Elementary School and Pleasant Valley Junior High School.
The Lindmark name is also a familiar one to the area. His father, Steve, was an all-state defensive back for Pleasant Valley in the 1990s and his uncle, Jeff, was a football coordinator for Augustana College for 10 years and currently serves as the assistant baseball coach for PV.
"It's awesome to see that you have that support, with all the family members," Owen said. "I think, over those two years, I got a lot closer with all of them, and I still to this day have a lot of friends from the Quad-Cities. ... I definitely still have a lot of roots there, and I'm really thankful for my time there."
Still, it took some time for Owen to find his way to the Quad-Cities.
He was born in Enid, Oklahoma, his father Steve a now-retired Air Force colonel who served for 21 years. As such, the Lindmarks were always on the move. Owen first started playing hockey when he was 8 in St. Louis, and it wasn't until 2011 that he came to Bettendorf.
While in the Quad-Cities, he commuted every day to Chicago to play for the Chicago Mission bantam program, and Steve was restationed back to Oklahoma, spending two years there by himself.
"I knew I wanted to play hockey in Chicago for the Mission so both my mom's sisters and my dad's brother, they all lived in Bettendorf, so we had everyone there, tons of support to help my mom," Owen said. "My dad and my mom definitely sacrificed a lot for those two years, but looking back on it, it made me who I am."
The Lindmarks moved again to Naperville, Illinois, in 2012, and Owen received an invitation to the U.S. National Team Development Program in 2017, joining a loaded class that included No. 1 pick Jack Hughes.
He moved to live with a host family in Michigan and spent his time working on his game with some of the nation's top young talent.
"Practicing against those guys every day is what made the transition easy, and it made me so much better." said Lindmark, now 18. "I think I developed more as a player practicing against those players than I did in the games."
At 6-foot, Lindmark had 33 points in 58 games for the USNTDP Juniors and added 62 points in 117 games for the U.S. national U17 and U18 teams over the last two seasons.
It was enough to earn an invite to the NHL Combine last month and to hear his name called with the 137th pick of the draft.
He attended Florida's development camp last week and had a highlight with a shootout goal against 2015 seventh-round pick Ryan Bednard.
"I think my goal was just to go out there and prove to the organization that I was the right pick, that I was actually a steal there in the fifth round," Lindmark said. "They got really good value there, and I'm really grateful they chose me there."
With Florida holding his NHL rights now through his college career, Lindmark is focused on getting ready for his freshman season at the University of Wisconsin after committing as a high school sophomore.
Lindmark was one of four Badgers selected in the draft and will look to help Wisconsin rebound after consecutive losing seasons.
"There's definitely a lot of talk surrounding the program," Lindmark said. "It's not a secret, there's definitely high expectations for us as a class. The draft really means nothing right now, all that matters is how we perform so I think we're all really confident to go out there and showcase our talents while we have the chance."