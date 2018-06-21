The Storm’s home opener is Oct. 20.— Bobby Metcalf (@BobbyMetcalf88) June 21, 2018
The new logo and head coach Dave Pszenyczny wearing the new sweater. pic.twitter.com/Z3Xmmb2w1l— Bobby Metcalf (@BobbyMetcalf88) June 21, 2018
The new franchise is named the Quad-City Storm. pic.twitter.com/CCnFck8Jy0— Bobby Metcalf (@BobbyMetcalf88) June 21, 2018
Owner John Dawson said the name was submitted by nine different people. Also said the Storm will be playing the Peoria Rivermen on opening night.— Bobby Metcalf (@BobbyMetcalf88) June 21, 2018
SPHL commissioner Jim Combs introducing the Storm’s president,Gwen Tombergs. First female president in SPHL history, worked with the New York Mets and Quad-City Thunder.— Bobby Metcalf (@BobbyMetcalf88) June 21, 2018
Pszenyczny, “We’re going to have a team the community can be proud of.” Says players will be involved in the community.— Bobby Metcalf (@BobbyMetcalf88) June 21, 2018
Head coach Dave Pszenyczny now at the podium. “This was a place I enjoyed playing against as a visitor. It’s going to be great to be on the home side now.”— Bobby Metcalf (@BobbyMetcalf88) June 21, 2018