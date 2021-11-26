45-second spree the difference as Storm fall to Rivermen

Peoria Rivermen goalie Eric Levine showed why he’s been one of the stingiest goalies in the SPHL this season in a 2-0 win over the Quad City Storm on Friday night at the TaxSlayer Center.
It was the first time QC has been shut out this season after scoring at least two goals in every game previously. The defeat ended a streak of 12 games without a loss in regulation for the Storm.
Quad City slipped a point behind Knoxville into third place after the loss.
Alex Hagaman scored two goals in 45 seconds in the second period to put Peoria ahead for good after both goalies kept things scoreless.
Levine entered the game leading the SPHL with a .952 save percentage and a 1.64 goal against average, second-best in the league.
Bailey Brkin’s 1.94 GAA for QC was fourth, but Levine came out on top in the matchup as he finished with 41 saves.
The Storm out-shot the Rivermen 41-29 in the loss as both teams came up empty in four power play opportunities.
Hagaman’s first goal came unassisted 13 minutes and two seconds into the second period, with Mitchell McPherson assisting the second goal 45 seconds later.
QC out-shot Peoria 14-6 in the third period as Levine preserved the shut-out. Peoria had a 15-13 advantage in shots on goal in the second period after QC had a 14-8 edge in the first.