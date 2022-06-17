'I want to show kids they can chase their dream': Toporowski prepares for AHL opportunity

For Luke Toporowski, all the hard work has finally paid off.

From his first steps on the ice at the age of 2, to traveling to Chicago six times a week to play top-level youth hockey; from being drafted eighth by the Spokane Chiefs in the Western Hockey League, to playing his last junior minutes with the Kamloops Blazers, Toporowski has had his sights set on playing professional hockey and is now closer than ever to that goal.

The Bettendorf native signed a two-year American Hockey League contract Sunday with the Providence Bruins after wrapping up a successful junior career that spanned three teams and two different leagues.

"It's been a long time coming. It's been a lot of hard work, not only from me but from my family also," Toporowski said. "I'm just so grateful to share this opportunity with my family and I know the hard work is starting even now."

Toporowski said he and his agent had a couple of choices to make about which team to sign with but felt the Bruins' offer was the most attractive. His contract runs through the 2023-24 season.

"It just happened to work out and I'm happy I landed there," Toporowski said. "I think they're pretty confident in me and that's what struck my agent and I the most. They really believe in me and they're really excited, I think, to have me.

"I've just got to work hard and know nothing's guaranteed, but if I just do my work, I should be in a pretty good spot."

At one point in his career, a shot at high-level pro hockey seemed a sure thing for Toporowski. When he was drafted by Spokane in 2016, he was the first American-born player drafted in the first round of the WHL draft since 2009.

He was selected to the U.S. Under-18 men's select national team in 2018, and played in the Hlinka Gretzky Cup that year, as well as the USA Hockey All-American Prospects Game the fall before he was eligible for the NHL Entry Draft.

All the talk heading into that 2019 draft pointed to Toporowski being selected in the middle rounds. Instead, he went undrafted, a surprise heading into his third WHL season, and one that will continue to motivate him for the rest of his career.

"I got a fire lit under my (butt)," Toporowski said. "I think I won't lose that chip on my shoulder ever. I think that's what drives me, I think that's what makes me the player that I am; even on the ice, I play with a chip on my shoulder. I think, when I was 17, I got so much recognition that I was going to be drafted and everybody thought I was going to be drafted and then when I didn't, I feel like I kind of fell off and everybody forgot about me.

"Now that I'm here, now that I've got that contract, I'm not going to stop now and I'll work even harder now to prove to everybody that this should have happened two or three years ago. I'm going to make the most of it and make the Quad-Cities proud and show the Quad-Cities they can believe in me."

In his third junior season, Toporowski scored 29 goals and adding 31 assists in 62 games, but he was faced with another obstacle as COVID-19 ended that season early in 2020.

With the WHL delaying the start of its 2020-21 season, Toporowski played the majority of his fourth junior season with the Sioux Falls Stampede in the United States Hockey League.

It's quite rare — if not completely unheard of — for a player to play in both leagues, and though it was a different style of play, Toporowski feels his time with the Stampede helped him develop a key part of his game.

"Kind of the knock on me was, oh, he can play on offense but when he gets stuck in his defensive zone, he kind of lacks that," said Toporowski, who scored 14 goals and added 19 assists in 32 games with the Stampede before returning to Spokane for six games in April 2021. "When I went to the USHL ... I was getting frustrated on the offensive side because I wasn't producing at the level that I wanted to so it kind of opened up my eyes and it was like, oh, I can take more passion into focusing on my defensive game, focusing on my penalty killing.

"It definitely helped and I'm glad I got that experience because I definitely felt it made me a better hockey player."

He started his final season with the Chiefs last fall, but midway through the year, and with the knowledge that he needed to have a strong showing to grab the attention of NHL teams, Toporowski made a tough decision, requesting a trade from Spokane, which had gotten off to a rough start, at one point losing six straight.

To leave the team where his father, his brother and his uncle all played wasn't a choice Luke made lightly, but knew if he wanted to catch the attention of NHL scouts, he needed to be on a winning team.

He was traded to the Kamloops Blazers on Jan. 17, and was dominant, scoring 20 goals and adding 14 assists in 22 games. With Toporowski in the lineup, the Blazers were 18-3-1, and though he missed the final 12 games with an injury, the Blazers finished second in the Western Conference standings.

"The trade was everything I wanted it to be, coming to Kamloops, we just exploded on the offensive side and I think that's what really got me into the eyes of scouts," he said. "It was nothing about Spokane, it was nothing about the city or the fans or the program, it was just, we had four or five good years in Spokane and a lot of those guys left so there were a lot of young guys and it was more of a rebuild year. I thought, for my last year, I wanted to continue that winning path I was on.

"It was definitely bittersweet. ... I didn't want to leave but when that trade happened, I couldn't be more excited to come to Kamloops."

Toporowski did return for the playoffs, and as luck would have it, Kamloops' opponent in the first round was Spokane. The Blazers swept the Chiefs, and reached the Western Conference finals before falling in seven games to the Seattle Thunderbirds.

"It was probably the hardest series for me personally, not even physically, just mentally," Toporowski said of that first round series against Spokane. "(That Seattle series), losing in Game 7, it makes it that much worse. You've got to give them credit though, Seattle was a good team and they executed their gameplan in shutting us down. It was crazy, just like that, my junior career was over. I wish we could have gone further but that's just not the way it worked out."

Toporowski wrapped up his WHL career with 96 goals and 103 assists for 199 points in 245 games, and adding in his USHL stats, he finished his junior career with 110 goals and 122 assists for 232 points in 280 games.

In 16 playoff games this year, Toporowski scored nine goals and had 14 assists. In 37 career playoff games, he scored 17 goals and added 20 assists, a point-per-game player in the league's biggest games.

With his junior career now over, Toporowski is turning his attention to the pro ranks. At 21, he's the youngest player currently listed on the Providence roster and is spending this summer working to add size to his 5-foot-11 frame. He plans to spend the first half of the summer in Spokane before returning to the Quad-Cities to continue preparing for camp.

He'll attend the Bruins' rookie camp in September, followed by the NHL camp and then the AHL camp. It's not foreign territory for Toporowski, who attended Winnipeg's development camp in 2019 and Detroit's NHL camp in 2021.

"Now I'm going to go be playing with men and experienced players in pro, and they're going to be a lot bigger and stronger so I've just got to put on some weight this summer, get faster this summer and that should be it," he said. "I'm not worried too much, I know what I have to do. I know what makes me good, and if I just focus on myself and focus on putting on weight and getting faster, I'll be pretty confident."

It's not uncommon for first-year players on AHL deals to spend time in the ECHL, and Toporowski could start at that level, possibly with the Boston-affiliated Maine Mariners.

Regardless, he'll be the first player from the Quad-Cities to play at either level, something that's not lost on Toporowski, whose sights are obviously set on one day making it to the NHL.

"I want to show kids they can chase their dream," Toporowski said. "I want to be a role model for these kids that are playing in the Quad City Hockey Association now and give back and prove to everybody that we can make it out of the Quad-Cities, even though we have one ice surface. I'm just so honored to be the first one and hopefully there's more down the road."

