LOCAL BRIEFS:

Storm hire assistant coach

A familiar face to Quad-City hockey will join head coach Dave Pszenyczny on the Quad City Storm bench this season.

Club officials announced Friday that former Quad City player Drew Otten has been hired as an assistant coach for the 2022-23 ECHL season.

“I am excited and honored to have the opportunity to be part of pro hockey in the Quad Cities again,” Otten said in a release from the team. “I loved playing here in front of these great fans and am looking forward to being on the bench trying to bring another championship to the Quad Cities.”

Otten is a native of Minnetonka, Minn., who resides in the Quad Cities with his family. Otten played professional hockey for four seasons, including three with the Quad City Mallards. During the 03-04 and 04-05 seasons he logged 18 goals, 30 assists and 200 penalty minutes in 138 games. After a season away from QC, Otten returned to play nine games with the Mallards in 2006. He was a four-year starter at the University of Minnesota-Duluth.

Since retiring from professional hockey Otten has remained involved in the game coaching his son and says he is looking forward to rejoining the pro ranks as a coach.

“Drew is going to bring great energy and experience to the locker room,” said Pszenyczny. “It is exciting to have someone with both an impressive playing background and first-hand knowledge of what hockey means to this area.”

The Storm's training camp begins Saturday as the team prepares for Friday's season opener against Peoria at Vibrant Arena.