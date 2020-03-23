A look at 10 players the Quad City Storm should re-sign next season

The season ended earlier than expected for the Quad City Storm, but the team made plenty of strides in its second year.
An early nine-game losing streak put the team in a big hole, but the Storm rebounded to position themselves to make the playoffs. They were tied for eighth place in the league standings with an SPHL-high 12 games remaining when the season was cancelled last week due to concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic.
Now, the pressure falls on head coach Dave Pszenyczny, fresh off signing a two-year contract extension, to make improvements on the team so it can grab a firmer hold on a playoff spot next season.
The Storm currently have the SPHL rights to Mathias Ahman, Dalton Mills and Will Smith, who were in the ECHL at the time of cancellation, as well as Joe Widmar, who was playing hockey in France. All would be priorities to bring back in the offseason, but all might have other options to consider first.
As such, there will likely be new faces in the lineup, but as the team starts to come together, here are 10 players who were on the active roster the Storm should bring back next year:
Shane Bennett
In his first two seasons, Pszenyczny has shown an ability to find players buried on other teams and turn them into productive players with the Storm.
Perhaps the best example is Bennett.
Acquired last season from Fayetteville, Bennett, 26, is the Storm's franchise leader with 24 goals and 54 points. In 68 games with the Storm, Bennett has surpassed his point total from his first 75 games in the SPHL and has 100 career SPHL points.
Defensively, Bennett has been a liability at times but has worked to improve his consistency in the Storm's defensive zone. He'll likely never become a defensive force, but his speed and scoring ability make him enough of an asset to bring back next season.
Gregg Burmaster
Burmaster might become the next great trade acquisition for Pszenyczny. The rookie had scored three goals and added four assists in 28 games with Huntsville this season before being traded to the Storm in early February.
He started slow, not tallying a point in his first four games with the Storm, but in the final seven was a point-per-game player, scoring five goals and adding two assists.
If Burmaster, 25, continues to develop, he could add some scoring depth to the team's lineup.
Ryan Devine
Every team needs an enforcer, and it was clear right from the start Devine could fill that role. He's already the franchise leader in penalty minutes with 147, coming in just 26 games.
Devine, 28, has also shown some versatility. A defenseman by trade, Devine played a handful of games at forward when the Storm were hit with injury, and scored two goals this season, including a game-winner with 29 seconds left against Knoxville back in January.
Devine might not be a priority in the offseason, but would likely be missed if not brought back next year.
Peter Di Salvo
Speaking of priorities, the Storm need to make sure they bring back at least one, if not both of their goaltenders. Ryan Mulder actually has a better winning percentage with the Storm — .435 — than Di Salvo's .407, but Di Salvo, 29, has the rest of the stats to back up being the focus in the offseason.
Since joining the Storm last year, Di Salvo has a 2.94 goals against average and a .916 save percentage. Just twice in his career has he had a season with a goals against average over three, 2017-18 and 2018-19, and this year, he had dropped his average to 2.50, his lowest since the 2014-15 season.
There have been a few games this year where Di Salvo has been off his game, but for the most part, he's been one of the more reliable goaltenders in the SPHL. It's hard to win without one, and Di Salvo should be one of the first signings this offseason.
Connor Fries
Maybe Peoria should have hung onto Fries.
After the Rivermen released the rookie, the Storm snatched him up and he's developed into a quality center for Quad City.
After totaling just three points in his first 15 games as a pro, Fries, 25, has 11 goals and 12 assists for 23 points in 24 games. Included in that was an eight-game point streak, a hat trick and the franchise's first player of the week honor from the league.
He's also one of the team's best defensive forwards and would be a key piece next season.
Stephen Gaul
Gaul is a somewhat under-the-radar player, not doing anything flashy, but he does almost everything well.
He's scored 22 goals and added 16 assists in 63 career games with the Storm and consistently puts himself in good positions to succeed. Gaul, 27, pairs together well with anybody he plays with and that versatility shouldn't be overlooked.
Cole Golka
Golka barely got any time to make an impression, playing in just three games after being acquired from Birmingham in exchange for Tommy Tsicos.
However, in those games he tallied three points, and after the Storm gave up the franchise leader in games played to get Golka, 25, it's likely they'll want to bring him back to see if the move was worth it.
Ricky Kramer
After being acquired from Knoxville earlier this year, Kramer ended the season tied for fourth among all rookies and tied for second among all league defensemen with 32 points, 13 points better than the next rookie defenseman.
If the Storm bring back Kramer and get Ahman to return from the ECHL, they could have two of the better young offensive defensemen in the league moving forward.
Taylor Pryce
Arguably the team MVP this season, Pryce is about as complete a player as there is at this level. He scored 15 goals and added 16 assists in 42 games this season and is also solid defensively.
His speed is perhaps his most valuable asset, as he was routinely able to get behind opposing defenses to open up breakaways and mismatches.
As much of a priority as Pryce, 27, expects to be this offseason, there's no telling he'll return after getting a brief stint in the ECHL with the Wichita Thunder. It wouldn't be surprising if he looks to stay up in the ECHL next year, but the Storm will likely put him on their protected list to ensure he doesn't play for another SPHL team next season.
Joe Sova
At 31, Sova is one of the older players in the SPHL, but didn't play like it with the Storm, turning into one of their best defensemen since being acquired from Roanoke. He had a big part in mentoring Ahman for the first half of the season and quickly became one of the team leaders in the locker room.
As his age starts to creep up, there's no guarantees on how much longer Sova will keep playing for, but he's made it clear he still has some milestones he wants to reach. He's 60 games away from 500 in his career, three ECHL games away from 250 at that level, and five ECHL or AHL games away from 300 in the top two minor leagues.
Losing 12 games means he'd likely have to play two more seasons to reach the 500 mark, and he might decide that's too much of a commitment, but if he returns, he'd be a valuable voice in the locker room next year.