A look at 10 players the Quad City Storm should re-sign next season

Ricky Kramer

After being acquired from Knoxville earlier this year, Kramer ended the season tied for fourth among all rookies and tied for second among all league defensemen with 32 points, 13 points better than the next rookie defenseman.

If the Storm bring back Kramer and get Ahman to return from the ECHL, they could have two of the better young offensive defensemen in the league moving forward.

Taylor Pryce

Arguably the team MVP this season, Pryce is about as complete a player as there is at this level. He scored 15 goals and added 16 assists in 42 games this season and is also solid defensively.

His speed is perhaps his most valuable asset, as he was routinely able to get behind opposing defenses to open up breakaways and mismatches.

As much of a priority as Pryce, 27, expects to be this offseason, there's no telling he'll return after getting a brief stint in the ECHL with the Wichita Thunder. It wouldn't be surprising if he looks to stay up in the ECHL next year, but the Storm will likely put him on their protected list to ensure he doesn't play for another SPHL team next season.

Joe Sova