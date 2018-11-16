PENSACOLA, Fla. — There was a power outage during Friday night's game. And the Quad-City Storm offense also didn't have much juice.
The Storm fell 2-1 to the Pensacola Ice Flyers, the Storm's seventh straight loss.
The game was delayed for over an hour when the lights went out at the Pensacola Bay Center with 2:13 left in the second period.
Before that, the Ice Flyers jumped out to a two-goal lead on first-period goals from Daniel Perigo and Carter Struthers. Perigo scored at 12:27 in the first period, and then Struthers added his goal less than three minutes later. Andrew Schmit had assists on both goals to finish with two points, as did Perigo, who assisted on the goal by Struthers.
Cody Walsh cut the lead to 2-1 with a goal at 15:14 in the third period. The Storm pulled goaltender Eric Levine — who made 24 saves on the night — with 90 seconds left in the game but couldn't net the equalizer, hurt in part by an icing call in the final minute of regulation.
Andrew D'Agostini — playing his first season in the Southern Professional Hockey League after spending the last two years in the ECHL — made 24 saves for Pensacola.
Since the season-opening win, the Storm have been unable to find another victory, though three of the last four losses have come by one goal and the fourth was a one-goal game until an empty net goal padded the deficit.
The Storm were without Mitch Mueller who was given a one-game suspension by the league.
The Storm face the Ice Flyers again today at 7:05 p.m.