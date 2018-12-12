Here's a question for the die-hard hockey fans in the Quad-Cities.
What do Joakim Wassberger, Dustin Boyd and Joe McKeown all have in common?
That trio can claim the privilege of scoring the first goals for their respective franchises — Wassberger for the Quad-City Mallards in 1995, Boyd for the Quad-City Flames in 2007 and McKeown for the Quad-City Storm this October.
"That was amazing, obviously the whole game was exciting for our whole team and I think everyone in the rink," McKeown said. "To get that first goal on the board for the team ... it was a lot of fun."
McKeown, 24, is making sure he's more than just the answer to a trivia question with his play this season for the Storm. He's the team's leading scorer with five goals and five assists and has been a reliable player for head coach Dave Pszenyczny.
"I'm getting a lot of opportunities I hadn't seen that in a long time," McKeown said. "I've been getting more ice time and with that comes confidence. In practice, I'm trying to do everything extra, whether that's in the gym or on the ice."
McKeown has had to take some chances to get to where he is today. The Campbellford, Ontario, native was a very productive player with the Wellington Dukes in the Ontario Junior Hockey League, totaling 118 points in 158 games, and earned a scholarship to Division I Bowling Green State University in Ohio.
McKeown played two seasons with the Falcons but didn't see much playing time, scoring four goals and tallying two assists in 30 games. After playing in just three games last year in his junior season, he walked away, deciding to take his chances in the pro game.
"It was very tough," McKeown said. "I wanted to be playing in games, and in practice it's not the same battling against your teammates as it is going out there against people you hate and wanting to take two points from them."
McKeown signed with Peoria but also didn't see much time with the Rivermen, playing mainly as the team's 10th forward. He played in 15 games, scoring one goal and adding one assist but also made an impression on Pszenyczny, who was the captain of Peoria last year.
"He just works hard and he's got a shot, and it's just trying to keep developing him into a better player," Pszenyczny said. "It's hard for a player to get confidence in their first year pro if they're not getting availability. When I took this job, I wanted everyone here to be able to learn something and be put in certain situations to succeed."
With Pszenyczny at the helm of the expansion Storm, McKeown saw an opportunity for a fresh start.
"I think coming to an expansion team was really good for me," he said. "Everybody started out on the same page, there were no veteran players that were going to get more rope at the start of the season than anyone else. We all started out on even ground and had to prove ourselves."
Before he joined the Storm's training camp, McKeown skated in camp with the ECHL's Jacksonville Icemen. It was a valuable experience, letting McKeown know how he compared in a slightly higher caliber league.
"I think it gave me a lot of confidence coming into this training camp knowing that I felt like I did pretty good up at that camp ...," McKeown said. "Saying it's a step down (to the SPHL), I don't know. It's just different."
Since joining the Storm, McKeown has been one of the more reliable players on the ice. He has produced at least a point in half of the team's 14 games this season and is one of just four active players with a plus rating, leading the team at plus-6.
He sees time on the penalty kill, power play and Pszenyczny trusts him to take faceoffs in crucial situations.
"He's just getting the job done," Pszenyczny said. "He's definitely earned my trust. I put him in those areas, and he succeeds."
Despite all his individual success, right now McKeown is focused on helping the Storm climb out of the bottom of the league standings, starting with today's game against the Peoria Rivermen. It might not be as hard as it sounds. Just four points separate the Storm from fourth place in the league, and only three of the team's nine losses have been by four or more goals, five of the other six losses coming by one goal.
"It's never a good feeling through the week knowing you lost on Saturday," McKeown said. "We've just got to keep battling every day in practice and when we get into these games, stop letting them slip away. We've got to work and want to win the games."