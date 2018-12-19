Through the first third of the season, it's been a tale of close but no cigar for the Quad-City Storm.
Mired in their second long losing streak of the season, the Storm are heading into their weekend series with Peoria with a 5-10-2 record and are sitting in a tie for eighth place in the Southern Professional Hockey League.
What might be most maddening is just how close the Storm are to being right in the thick of the standings. Of the Storm's 12 losses, seven have been by one goal and another was a one-goal game until an empty net tally in the closing seconds padded the margin.
"It all comes down to attention to detail, and I know it can be disheartening for a lot of the guys because we're right there," forward Al Graves said. "We know we're on the cusp of something big and we need to make a few minute changes and I think once those changes happen, a total reversal is about to happen."
Too often this season, the Storm just haven't been able to avoid the lapses or make the key plays that are the difference in tight games. In one-goal contests this season, the Storm are 2-5-2, the second-worst mark in the league.
"The goals we're giving up, they're not even being earned. We're just letting teams get the goals," head coach Dave Pszenyczny said. "I've got a handful of guys that want to get better, then I've got a handful of guys that say they want to get better, but they're not putting in the work, and then I've got other guys that are just happy.
"I'm not happy. I don't know how how you can be happy. ... I don't want them coming to the rink miserable — they've got good life, the morale is up — but it's like, can we just figure it out now?"
On paper, the Storm should be better.
They're the only team in the league that has two goaltenders who rank in the top 10 in both goals against average and save percentage. They're fourth in the league allowing 2.88 goals per game. Their power play is first in the league, and their penalty kill is second.
And yet, somehow the Storm continue to come up short.
"I think our biggest thing is trying to figure it out 5-on-5. Our special teams is really what holds us in games a lot," defenseman Cody Walsh said. "Especially our goalies, they're our backbone. They really put the work in during practice and lead by example, and it shows in games. Us as a team need to take note of that and work off of them."
As a result, changes will likely be coming to the roster.
Pszenyczny has already informed the team he's looking into making roster moves, potentially as soon as following the Christmas break. He told the team that everybody on the roster, outside of the goaltenders, were on the trading block after a loss to Pensacola that capped a seven-game losing streak.
What followed was a four-game winning streak.
"To be honest with you, as a professional, your job is always on the line," Graves said. "Whether it's in hockey, whether you're on Wall Street, you're always up for audition, and I think we need to have that mindset each and every day, not just in games but also when we come to practice."
The threat worked the first time, but now on a five-game skid, it likely won't remain an empty one.
"I need a guy that can just put the puck in the back of the net," Pszenyczny said. "I have guys that can shoot the puck, but they're not natural goal scorers and I think that's what our team's missing, that one guy who can score that odd goal at a weird time or on a harmless play because he knows how to score."
Are those players out there?
"There's other teams that are definitely shopping players around right now, and I don't think they want to do it until after Christmas, which is fine," Pszenyczny said. "Nobody really wants to do that around Christmas."
Currently in a playoff spot and with 39 games left on the season, there's still time for the Storm to make a climb in the standings.
This weekend's games against Peoria can be another opportunity for players to prove they belong on this team, that they can contribute and help the Storm do the little things that have been the difference between the wins and the losses.
If not, they might be somewhere else in the new year.
"When it comes down to it, this is a business so that's always in the back of our minds but at the same time, we can't let that affect our play too much," Graves said. "We just have to go out and do what we know we're capable of doing."