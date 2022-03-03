'Archrivals' Mallards, Generals to reunite for charity alumni game

For much of the late ’90s and early 2000s, the road to the Colonial Cup ran through either the Quad City Mallards or the Flint Generals.

The two United Hockey League rivals met in the postseason five times in a seven year span, including three times in the finals, and combined to win five titles in six years.

"They were our archrival back in those days," former Mallard forward Mark McFarlane said. "We wanted what they had, they wanted what we had and nobody was going to give an inch."

Naturally, a bitter rivalry quickly formed.

"Every great champion has a formidable foe," McFarlane said. "You talk about prize fighters and some of the great rivalries in sports. At our level, there was no bigger rival in minor league hockey at the time, at any level.

"There was some bad blood back in the day."

Now, as a celebration of those epic battles and to commemorate the lasting history of hockey in the Quad-Cities, former members of those Mallards and Generals teams will reunite at 7 p.m. Friday for an alumni game, billed as "Heroes vs. Villains of the United Hockey League," at the TaxSlayer Center.

The fundraising event was organized in partnership between the arena, Arconic and Genesis Health System and will feature former Mallards greats such as McFarlane, Kerry Toporowski, Steve Gibson and others, as well as former members of the Generals team, including captain Jim Duhart. A jersey auction will follow the game.

"You just remember the atmosphere of the rink with 10,000 people screaming. ... You never knew what was going to happen," Duhart said of those old meetings. "You knew you had to give 110% and sometimes that wasn't enough. All the blood and the sweat that you put into it, both organizations win championships, those are just the memories."

Along with the rivalry, the Mallards had arguably the most successful run at any level of professional hockey. They won a title in just their second year as a franchise in 1997 and are the only professional hockey team in history to win 50 games in six consecutive seasons along with two additional titles. It created a strong bond between the players and the community, with numerous players settling down after their careers were over.

"It's been 25 years and it's like yesterday," said McFarlane, who now lives in Kennebunkport, Maine. "I think anywhere you win, and I've been fortunate to win in a few different places, you never forget those times."

Howard Cornfield was the architect of those teams, the president/general manager during that stretch, and when players from both sides found out he was involved in putting this event together, they quickly jumped on board.

"When Howard puts his mind to something, the track record shows it's going to be a success," Duhart said. "I'd been organizing General alumni stuff for the past eight years or so ... as soon as we heard about (the charity), it was a no-brainer."

All net proceeds from the event will be donated to the Breast Cancer Prevention and Detection program through Genesis Health Services Foundation.

"I think, with Howard involved, he likes to take things to the next level so you know it's going to be a well-put together thing," McFarlane said. "I think it's going to be a first-class event. ... To be able to give back to the Quad-Cities, the community that was so good to us, is icing on the cake."

A host of former Mallards returned five years ago for an alumni game, but a lot has changed since then. The Mallards ceased operations in 2018 and the Quad City Storm are now in their place. Similarly, the Flint Generals are also no more, folding in 2010. An Ontario Hockey League junior team is now in their place.

It makes this reunion a little different than the last.

"It's kind of heartbreaking," McFarlane said. "But just to come back there, I know there's a new team there and hopefully they're doing well but this is about the Mallards and the fans and the charity that is going to benefit from it. The game of hockey is a universal sport and I'm also looking forward to seeing the local club play as well."

The Storm — who clinched their first playoff berth in franchise history on Tuesday — are also honoring the area's hockey history. Prior to Saturday's game against Evansville, from 5-6:45 p.m., all the Mallards from Friday's game, as well as former Mallard Patrick Levesque and former Storm player Al Graves will be available to sign autographs and take pictures with fans at the TaxSlayer Center.

The Storm will also honor the players from years past with a video prior to puck drop.

"We are super excited and appreciative to have all these players back at the TaxSlayer Center," Storm president Brian Rothenberger said. "They have really built the history that we are standing on currently as the Storm and the Quad-Cities' hockey team and to get to incorporate these guys into our game and celebrate 25 years of hockey history with them and all our fans is a huge honor."

