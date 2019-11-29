Army lieutenant records shutout to beat Storm

However, Gahagen still got a chance to play five games with the Barracuda two seasons ago as part of the Army's World Class Athlete Program, which allowed him to play and practice while he attempted to make the U.S. Olympic hockey team for the 2018 Games.

Meanwhile, he was also stationed in Fort Carson, Colorado, fulfilling his active service requirements.

"It's definitely a huge test, going back and forth between doing Army stuff and doing hockey," he said. "It's definitely a challenge, you just have to stay confident in yourself and your abilities and trust your preparation comes through."

Not making the team, that exemption ended in February 2018, and Gahagen had to focus solely on his service requirements. He didn't play hockey outside of the occasional beer league game.

"I think what was able to get me through was, being in the Army is very rewarding," Gahagen said. "You're surrounded by great people and it's a great opportunity and to be able to serve and play a pivotal role in the nation's security. It's very rewarding but I had to play beer league hockey for a year. I made the most of it but it was nothing I could really control so all I could do is prepare myself as best I could."