At 33, Storm's Sova showing he's still got something left in the tank

A forced hiatus could easily have been the end of the road for Sova, but as relaxing as it might have been to fish every day, he still felt the itch to play.

"I never made the social media post, which I’ve always seen my buddies and friends, guys who might be away from the game for the year and then they finally post it," he said. "I was holding on to that, I didn’t post anything, it was in the back of my head, ‘Hey, technically you’re not really retired.’"

So when the Storm protected Sova for this season, he knew he had to at least give it a shot. Despite being one of the Storm's top defensemen in the 2019-20 season, Sova didn't take anything for granted. Without very much ice time during the summer, he felt like he was going to have to earn a spot on the roster. It didn't take much for him to solidify his standing as he had 14 points in the first 12 games of the season.

"Once you stop skating for a week, let alone 18 months, you’re out of shape," he said. "I’d say after that second weekend, maybe five games in, I started to actually find my lungs — I wouldn’t say legs, I don’t know if I’ve ever actually had legs, getting around the ice, but more or less just the stamina to be out there in all situations."