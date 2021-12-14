At 33, Storm's Sova showing he's still got something left in the tank

Joe Sova got a little taste of retirement this past year.
With the Quad City Storm dormant last season due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the veteran defenseman picked up a third shift job at an Aldi warehouse, and spent his mornings enjoying a little R&R.
"It allowed me to fish every day," Sova said. "I get off at 8 a.m., I’m on the water by 9, fish for two to three hours each day and enjoy life a little bit.
"It felt like this is what retirement could be."
But instead of fishing, Sova has returned to the ice this year and is having a banner year, leading all SPHL defensemen with 17 points — six goals, 11 assists — through 20 games for the Storm, who sit a point out of first place.
"Just kind of riding the wave, to be honest with you," Sova said. "Very humble about it, not really doing anything specific other than keeping it simple and playing within our plan."
It wouldn't have surprised anyone if Sova had decided to call it quits during the COVID-19 shutdown. At 33, the Berwyn, Ill. native had enjoyed a 10-year playing career that included stints in the American Hockey League and the ECHL. He had played 440 career games and was a member of the Florida Everblades in 2012 the year they won the ECHL's Kelly Cup.
A forced hiatus could easily have been the end of the road for Sova, but as relaxing as it might have been to fish every day, he still felt the itch to play.
"I never made the social media post, which I’ve always seen my buddies and friends, guys who might be away from the game for the year and then they finally post it," he said. "I was holding on to that, I didn’t post anything, it was in the back of my head, ‘Hey, technically you’re not really retired.’"
So when the Storm protected Sova for this season, he knew he had to at least give it a shot. Despite being one of the Storm's top defensemen in the 2019-20 season, Sova didn't take anything for granted. Without very much ice time during the summer, he felt like he was going to have to earn a spot on the roster. It didn't take much for him to solidify his standing as he had 14 points in the first 12 games of the season.
"Once you stop skating for a week, let alone 18 months, you’re out of shape," he said. "I’d say after that second weekend, maybe five games in, I started to actually find my lungs — I wouldn’t say legs, I don’t know if I’ve ever actually had legs, getting around the ice, but more or less just the stamina to be out there in all situations."
And though the offensive production has dipped recently, that stamina has been needed as of late. With the Storm battling injuries and call-ups, Sova is seeing more and more ice time. He's playing power play, penalty kill, 5-on-5, and averaged close to 30 minutes of ice time per game over the Storm's three-game series against Pensacola last weekend.
"He probably leads the league in blocked shots, too," Storm coach Dave Pszenyczny said. "What I like about him is I see him, he comes off and wants to be right back out there. ... Joe has been a blessing for us. I’m glad he’s here and he wants to be here."
And though he prides himself on his work in the defensive zone, Sova's work is paying off in the offensive zone as well, as he's well on pace for career highs in both goals and points. He'll match his career high in goals with his next score, and he's only 13 points shy from his career high in points, 30, which he achieved twice, in the 2016-17 and 2017-18 seasons.
Not bad for the fourth-oldest player in the league.
"A blind squirrel finds a nut every once in a while, I’m just roaming and searching," he said. "Seventeen points is great, but 3-12 blocked shots a game is even better."
Even with how this year is going, Sova knows he is nearing the end. Those blocked shots and extended minutes aren't as easy to overcome at 33 as they were at 23.
Two years ago, he had some personal milestones he was still trying to achieve. He's sitting at 247 ECHL games and 48 AHL games in his career, but he knows he's unlikely to round those numbers off before his career is over. Entering this weekend's games, he has played 460 professional games and has scored 40 career goals and has 125 career assists. If he remains healthy for the rest of the season, he will have played 496 regular season games as a pro.
And while he would like to hit that 500 mark, his sights are currently set on something bigger than himself.
"We win a championship, I’ll probably walk away four games shy of 500 and feel OK and no regrets," he said. "We don’t, we’ll have a conversation in the summertime I guess.
"It’s one of those situations where winning is everything. To walk away from this year with a championship and to walk out as a winner, that speaks volumes for a lot of things. Will I be able to walk then? Who knows."
Pszenyzcny retired in 2018 and though he's found a second career coaching, he knows how hard it is to hang up the skates.
His advice to Sova?
"I told him, play as long as you can," he said. "If somebody’s going to keep paying you, why not play? There’s always life after hockey and I don’t think there’s any rush to get there."
After all, the fish will always be waiting.