Bennett nets first career hat trick as Storm win fourth straight

The Quad City Storm talk about the unselfishness currently in the locker room as one of the team's biggest strengths.
That trait was on full display late in Sunday's game against the Vermilion County Bobcats.
Forward Tommy Stang was streaking down the ice, an empty net tantalizingly open in front of him.
However, instead of scoring his first career goal, Stang passed the puck to Shane Bennett, who buried it to complete the hat trick in a 4-1 win. It is the fourth straight win for the Storm, who are now in third place in the league standings, one point out of first.
"He definitely knew I was there, I was screaming at the top of my lungs for him to pass it over," Bennett said. "That was an unselfish play and good for him, it was awesome."
It was Bennett's first career hat trick, and capped a six-point weekend for the Storm's all-time leading scorer, with five goals and one assist scored in two games.
"It was exciting," Bennett said. "I've been close (to a hat trick) a few times, (Saturday) night I was close again, and then it finally came together today."
Bennett's second goal of the night was the most important one, scoring just before the horn sounded to end the second period, giving the Storm a 2-1 lead after getting outplayed in the period by the Bobcats.
After that, the Storm held the Bobcats to just nine shots in the third period and outshot Vermilion County 56-32 in the game, their third straight contest with at least 50 shots, all coming against the Bobcats.
"I didn't think we played well at all in the second period," head coach Dave Pszenyczny said. "It was a little too ... not our style. We challenged the boys before the third period and I thought they gave us a great response. That team, I thought in the second period, outworked us."
Bennett started the scoring with a power play goal in the first period, but Mike Tish tied things up midway through the second period. After Bennett's go-ahead goal, Josh Koepplinger scored his third of the season on the power play for some insurance, then Bennett completed the hat trick with 2 minutes, 9 seconds left in the game.
Bailey Brkin made 32 saves for his third win in three starts.
"Honestly, I don't feel like it's really been that challenging for me," Brkin said. "I know my level of skill that I have, I don't want to sound cocky but I know that if I just come here and do my job, I'll stop every puck that I see."
There were no fireworks following Saturday's game, which featured 152 penalty minutes, six fights and seven misconducts. Only 10 total penalties were called and the only suspension handed down by the league was to Quad City forward Carter Shinkaruk, one game for an unpenalized cross-check.
The Storm have now matched their longest winning streak in franchise history at four games, their first stretch since 2018. They'll look to extend it to five Friday on the road against the Peoria Rivermen.
"I think we just play the same way we are," Bennett said. "We've had over 150 shots in the last three games and we've been physical, we haven't been letting anyone bully us around, so I think we take that same mentality down there and hopefully get a good outcome."