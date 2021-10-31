Bennett nets first career hat trick as Storm win fourth straight

After that, the Storm held the Bobcats to just nine shots in the third period and outshot Vermilion County 56-32 in the game, their third straight contest with at least 50 shots, all coming against the Bobcats.

"I didn't think we played well at all in the second period," head coach Dave Pszenyczny said. "It was a little too ... not our style. We challenged the boys before the third period and I thought they gave us a great response. That team, I thought in the second period, outworked us."

Bennett started the scoring with a power play goal in the first period, but Mike Tish tied things up midway through the second period. After Bennett's go-ahead goal, Josh Koepplinger scored his third of the season on the power play for some insurance, then Bennett completed the hat trick with 2 minutes, 9 seconds left in the game.

Bailey Brkin made 32 saves for his third win in three starts.

"Honestly, I don't feel like it's really been that challenging for me," Brkin said. "I know my level of skill that I have, I don't want to sound cocky but I know that if I just come here and do my job, I'll stop every puck that I see."