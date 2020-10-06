Citing COVID-19 restrictions, Quad City Storm to sit out 2020-21 season

For the first time since 1994, there will be no hockey this fall in the Quad-Cities.
The Quad City Storm will opt out of the 2020-21 season, one of five SPHL teams to sit out the upcoming season.
The Storm cited COVID-19 restrictions on mass gatherings put in place by Illinois as the result of the COVID-19 pandemic. The state is currently in Phase 4 of the "Restore Illinois" plan, which prohibits individuals from attending large gatherings without a proven vaccine or cure for COVID-19.
Under the current mandate, only 50 people would be allowed to attend games at the TaxSlayer Center.
In a news release, the Storm said they will resume normal hockey operations for the 2021-22 season.
"This is a challenge, to be certain, but a challenge we recognized as a possibility since the middle of the summer," owner John Dawson said. "We are prepared for the next 10 months and are setting our sights on keeping our supporters engaged and growing our fan base to make the 2021-22 season our best yet."
The SPHL cancelled the remainder of the 2020-21 season in March, with the Storm in eighth place. The league announced in July it was targeting a Dec. 26 start for the 2020-21 season.
"When we were forced to suspend play back in March, we immediately turned our focus to the upcoming 2020-21 season," commissioner Doug Price said. "We waited as long as possible for things to improve so that all of our teams could play this season, but I don't think any of us imagined we would still be facing these restriction seven months later.
"Between the delayed start and the numerous cancelled events also booking replacement dates in 2021, there just was not enough time nor availability to have a full 56-game schedule without creating additional hardships for the five teams attempting to play this season."
Along with the Storm, the Peoria Rivermen, Evansville Thunderbolts, Fayetteville Marksmen and Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs will also sit out the season due to state and local restrictions.
All players named to a protected list or signed to a training camp tryout from those teams will become free agents, however, those five teams will be able to retain the rights to their protected list players for the 2021-22 season.
The Storm protected 13 players in May and had officially signed eight of them to their training camp roster. The Storm had 13 players announced as signed to their roster as of Tuesday.
"Today is a tough day," Storm head coach Dave Pszenyczny said. "Like many of our players and fans, the hockey season has been a huge part of my life for as long as I can remember. There is going to be a void, and I am really disappointed we won't get to see our roster of guys on the ice this season. After the bad taste left in our mouths with the abrupt end of last year, it will be a long wait until next October.
"But make no mistake, we'll be ready."
The league is planning to play an abbreviated season with five teams — the Birmingham Bulls, Huntsville Havoc, Knoxville Ice Bears, Macon Mayhem and Pensacola Ice Flyers.
The Storm said season ticket holders and corporate partners will be contacted in the coming weeks.
—This story will be updated.
