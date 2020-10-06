Citing COVID-19 restrictions, Quad City Storm to sit out 2020-21 season

For the first time since 1994, there will be no hockey this fall in the Quad-Cities.

The Quad City Storm will opt out of the 2020-21 season, one of five SPHL teams to sit out the upcoming season.

The Storm cited COVID-19 restrictions on mass gatherings put in place by Illinois as the result of the COVID-19 pandemic. The state is currently in Phase 4 of the "Restore Illinois" plan, which prohibits individuals from attending large gatherings without a proven vaccine or cure for COVID-19.

Under the current mandate, only 50 people would be allowed to attend games at the TaxSlayer Center.

In a news release, the Storm said they will resume normal hockey operations for the 2021-22 season.

"This is a challenge, to be certain, but a challenge we recognized as a possibility since the middle of the summer," owner John Dawson said. "We are prepared for the next 10 months and are setting our sights on keeping our supporters engaged and growing our fan base to make the 2021-22 season our best yet."

The SPHL cancelled the remainder of the 2020-21 season in March, with the Storm in eighth place. The league announced in July it was targeting a Dec. 26 start for the 2020-21 season.