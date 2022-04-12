Coming off of career year, Bennett leads Storm into playoffs against Marksmen

In his fifth year as a pro, Shane Bennett has put it all together.

The Quad City Storm forward is coming off a career year in which he posted personal bests in games played, goals, assists, points and plus/minus. He's hoping to carry his strong play into the postseason when the Storm host the Fayetteville Marksmen — the team where he began his career in 2017 — in the first round of the SPHL Playoffs Wednesday at the TaxSlayer Center.

Prior to the season, Bennett indicated he planned to retire at the end of the year, but he may have good reason to change his mind after the numbers he posted.

The 28-year-old scored 24 goals, 32 assists and 56 points in 56 games. Already the Storm's career leader in those categories entering the season, Bennett has now 48 goals and 62 assists for 110 points in 124 career games.

"You just kind of come in knowing or thinking it’s your last year, you just try to go out and have fun, enjoy the game," Bennett said. "The guys around us make it easy to play. From the top down, we've had solid goaltending all around, we've had great defense which leads to more offense, we've spent a lot more time in the offensive zone. I've just been shooting my shots and they've been going in."

However, there was a possibility in the 2019-20 season that Bennett's time with the Storm had run out. While his offensive abilities were a benefit, at times they came with defensive lapses. He was a minus-14 in his career in his first two seasons and he oftentimes sacrificed defense for an opportunity at offense, too often at a detriment to his team.

"When I first acquired him from Fayetteville, if he would lose the puck, he would work so hard to get it back," Pszenyczny said. "So I didn’t really mind the turnover, because I knew he was going to work just as hard to strip the guy back. Then he kind of got away from that, the defensive part."

So Pszenyczny started inquiring about trading Bennett, and shared his intentions with his forward.

"I was honest about it, I told him, so you found about it, let’s talk, because clearly you want to be here, I want you here, so let’s make it work," Pszenyczny said. "He obviously listened. … His buy-in to the D-zone I think has really helped his game."

Bennett took the information to heart and worked hard to make the necessary changes to his game.

"I'm always open to suggestions and coaching and obviously Chezy's been around, he knows what to do and he was a defenseman so he gave me some pointers, too," Bennett said. "The last couple years, I would kind of leave the zone early and go for the breakaways and I don't think I've had a breakaway goal yet (this year) because I've been trying to work on the defensive area."

Bennett's work paid off enough for Pszenyczny to want to bring him back this year, and Bennett is enjoying the benefits of the change in mindset. Along with all his offensive stats, he's also a plus-15, the first time he's been in the positive for the entire season in his career.

He had a torrid stretch in February, with five goals and 13 assists to earn player of the month honors, his second honors from the league this year after earning player of the week honors in October. Bennett has also picked big moments to score, leading the team with five game-winning goals this year.

"Everything was going our way, everything was going my way," Bennett said of his stretch in February. "It all comes back to the team. Everybody was playing great, my linemates, everything was clicking and every shot I was taking seemed to go in."

Bennett's change in mentality has been a welcome sight to Pszenyczny, who's glad the defensive efforts have led to offensive success.

"I like to think the hockey gods reward you if you play the game properly," Pszenyzcny said.

"When you have your top player buying in defensively, it’s hard for there to be a double standard on the bench," Pszenyczny continued. "That was one of my main focuses coming into this season and two seasons ago with him was that, if I allow you to do whatever you want to do and not hold you accountable, what’s that going to say to the rest of the players on the team?

"It’s a double-edged sword when you go that route because some players get it and some players don’t, but Shane has definitely bought in."

Bennett now enters the playoffs contemplating his future plans and has now pushed his decision until the summer. With his future undetermined, he's solely focused on the upcoming series against Fayetteville.

"Coming here was definitely the best thing to happen to my career," Bennett said. "We've got three weeks left, possibly, so just trying to get that out of the way first, then I've got six months to think about the future."

