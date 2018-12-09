After sitting through an extended delay, a sluggish start cost the Quad-City Storm Saturday night.
The Storm's game against the Huntsville Havoc was delayed an hour and 19 minutes due to unsafe ice conditions caused during a transition between events at the TaxSlayer Center.
Once the game got going, the Storm gave up two goals in the first 2:33 en route to a 3-2 shootout loss to the defending Southern Professional Hockey League champion Havoc.
Christian Powers scored the only goal of the shootout to give Huntsville the win.
"We came out very, very sloppy, myself included," goaltender Eric Levine said. "We were just running all over, not picking guys up and I was very scrambly. You can't spot two goals to the defending champs.
"It's mentally hard to stay engaged, and I think it was about the team that was going to come out and play more offense than try to play defense."
Huntsville scored just 57 seconds into the game when John Schiavo buried a pass from Sy Nutkevitch past Levine.
The Havoc quickly made it 2-0 when a weak shot from Ryan Salkeld slid past the pads of Levine, who was down on the ice after a scramble behind the net.
"You try and stay focused as much as you can but you're in a half-hour delay, then a 45, then an hour ... you've got guys putting gear on, taking gear off but obviously we can't use that as an excuse," forward Taylor McCloy said. "We came out flat and that's on us."
To their credit, the Storm battled back to force overtime and earn a point, moving into a tie with the Pensacola Ice Flyers for eighth place in the league standings.
Levine rallied with 48 saves as the Storm were outshot 51-32 in the game.
"It's just the want factor that I'm really upset about with my team right now," head coach Dave Pszenyczny said. "Even in the shootout, you could see ... it's just the fact of, when you have a game tied with 16 shots on net, that kind of tells you something, so keep shooting, keep doing the little things. It seems to me we have guys that don't want the puck and are looking for someone else to get the job done for them."
Joe McKeown put the Storm on the board with his fifth goal of the season at 6:10 in the second period. Seconds after Huntsville killed off a Storm power play, McKeown picked the puck up along the boards and beat Havoc goaltender Max Milosek with a shot just under the crossbar.
The Storm looked to have tied the game later in the period, only for a call to go against Quad-City. Following a big save from Levine on Colton Wolter, Taylor McCloy got behind a Havoc defenseman for what looked like a breakaway goal. Referee Kevin Corbett whistled McCloy for tripping, negating the goal and sending the Storm to the penalty kill.
"Obviously I don't think that was the call, you saw it on the Jumbotron afterward," McCloy said. "The fans didn't agree, whether that's biased or not, but I didn't touch him, I know I didn't. He dove for the puck and tried to get it, he missed and I scored. You can't blame anything on that, we gave up a two-goal lead right off the start and put ourselves behind the 8-ball."
Pszenyczny also vehemently disagreed with the call, his voice hoarse following the game.
"You can tell by my voice right now that it's frustrating to me when there's calls being made when the person's not looking and then there's calls made where I don't know what he's watching," he said. "Granted, we tied it later but they still got a power play out of it so if they score on that power play, my team is down 3-1 instead of being tied 2-2. ... At the end of the day, I'm sure the league will look at it."
John Scully tied the game with his first career SPHL goal just 1:10 into the third period. Scully’s goal came on the power play as Quad-City's top-ranked unit was 1-for-4 on the night.
Powers scored in the first round of the shootout, burying a shot under the crossbar while the Storm couldn't beat Milosek, who made 30 saves on the night.
"It's tough, you've got to read a goalie and you're trying to get up high, but you know he's good up high so you're trying to beat him low and you're trying to make moves around us," McCloy said. "At the end of the day, we saw he was a little shaky towards the end and myself personally, I should have just went down and put a shot on net and hopefully caught him. I think that's where I started, I tried to deke and then everyone else tried to as well. Maybe if I shot the first time, maybe it goes a little bit different."