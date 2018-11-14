This isn't the start Dave Pszenyczny had in mind when he made the jump from player to head coach this season.
Pszenyczny is just 1-4-1 to start his career as the Quad-City Storm have endured a rough beginning to their franchise, in the midst of a five-game losing streak and at the bottom of the Southern Professional Hockey League standings.
"I came from organizations where I think the most we'd lose would be three in a row," Pszenyczny said. "It's new for me. The way I have to do it is I can't let my emotions get the best of me and take it out on my team.
"It's still a long season — it's early."
There are still 50 games left this season and it can take time for a new head coach to acclimate into his new role. Pszenyczny doesn't have to look too far for an example.
Peoria head coach Jean-Guy Trudel started his head coaching career in the SPHL 3-6-3 — which included a six-game losing streak — back in 2013 before finishing that year 30-18-8. He's now 180-73-34 in his career.
Patience can pay off, even if that's easier said than done.
"I'm a Type-A mentality, I want it done now, and I'm sure most of the guys in there are frustrated, too," Pszenyczny said. "But the game of hockey is 90 percent mental, 10 percent physical, and as soon as you start getting in your own head, it's hard to play the game. So my goal right now is to get them mentally to realize there's a lot of positives and we just need to clean up the mistakes."
There are plenty of positives from the last three games, all one-goal contests against two of the top three teams in the league. Goaltending was strong in two of those games as Eric Levine and Peter Di Salvo allowed just two goals each. In two of the three contests the Storm outshot their opponent, something that hadn't happened heading into last weekend.
The Storm also scored a season-high five goals last Friday against Birmingham and though that game ended in ignominious fashion with the Bulls scoring six straight goals to win in overtime, the things done in the first two periods are cause for optimism around the locker room.
There are still things the Storm need to clean up, especially staying out of the penalty box. The Storm lead the league with over 26 penalty minutes per game, though the penalty kill has been up to the task by killing off 84.6 percent of its chances, second-best in the league.
"We're right there, and I think our team knows that and we're trying to get better every week in practice and kind of do everything right weekly instead of looking at the long picture right now," said forward Joe McKeown, who scored two goals in the first game against Birmingham. "If we start doing that, we're going to have success and start putting win streaks together."
Though there's no sense of panic in the locker room, it's not too early for Pszenyczny to start making roster moves.
The Storm traded for defenseman Tyler Minx on Tuesday, then picked up defenseman Sean Kacerosky off waivers and added free-agent forward Hunter Stewart on Wednesday.
Kacerosky was placed on waivers by the Fayetteville Marksmen after not registering a point in six games while Stewart played in six games with the Huntsville Havoc this year, tallying one goal and one assist.
Additionally, forward Al Graves has been granted brief personal leave.
"I've been waiting on a few guys to get to their peak performance and they're slumping right now so I've got to bring in somebody with some scoring touch," Pszenyczny said. "It's interesting how life throws curveballs at you, and especially being on this side, it's very difficult at times."
This week is the first real road trip of the season for the Storm, who travel to Pelham, Alabama, and Pensacola, Florida, to take on the Birmingham Bulls and Pensacola Ice Flyers. It's a round trip of 1,960 miles and should give the team a chance to start coming together.
"It's going to be quick, 3-in-3 in two different cities. I think it will be nice for the boys to get some bonding going, with not too much down time," Pszenyczny said. "It will be a good matchup as long as the boys can keep focused and not worry about the warm weather."
The players know they blew a chance this last weekend to earn at least two points — if not three or four — in the standings. They're eager for a little shot at redemption.
"Every time you lose a game, it's a wasted opportunity for two points," McKeown said. "We're learning from every loss we've had."