Despite uncertainty, Pszenyczny busy recruiting for Storm

Right now, everything is fluid and ever-changing, even at the highest level.

The NHL is planning to open training camp on July 10 for its resumption of the season, which might not end until September. The start of the 2020-21 season could happen in December or January as a result.

That could have a trickle-down effect to the minor leagues. Pszenyzcny thinks it's possible the AHL and ECHL might not start until January, which could give the SPHL a leg up for at least a few months if it can start on time.

"At least we give an opportunity for players that are probably ECHL players, a place to play up until then," he said. "It might be an easier sell, saying to them 'I know you may only be here for a few months but at least it gives you an opportunity to be engaged before you head to a camp at the next level.'"

The SPHL owners are expected to have a meeting in July about the upcoming season, but until he hears otherwise, Pszenyczny plans to be ready to go come October. He feels that's the ideal case for minor league hockey, depending on what the status of the pandemic is at that point.