It's been a rough week for the Quad-City Storm.
Thanks to the weather, the Storm have had a wrench thrown into their practice routine, with Thursday being the only time the team could get on the ice this week.
Currently on a three-game losing streak, it's not ideal, but goaltender Peter Di Salvo isn't one to complain.
"Life is great," Di Salvo said. "I'm playing hockey for a living."
Di Salvo has been a solid piece all season in net for the Storm, helping carry a team trying to find its way in its first season in the Southern Professional Hockey League.
The Oakville, Ontario, native is 7-11-0 and sports a 3.30 goals against average and a .905 save percentage heading into this weekend's games against the Knoxville Ice Bears, but his numbers belie Di Salvo's contributions to the team.
"He's done everything I've asked," head coach Dave Pszenyczny said. "I'm trying to get everybody to buy in and realize that if he's doing his job and giving us a chance to win, then we need to pay him back, we've got to make the game easier for him."
Di Salvo is one of the seasoned veterans on the Storm, turning professional in 2013 with the Pensacola Ice Flyers. He's played in 148 career SPHL games, winning 80 of them. He's also played 15 games in the ECHL, including eight games split between the Wichita Thunder and Allen Americans two seasons ago.
Di Salvo bounced around last year, playing parts of the season with three different teams, including 15 games with the Peoria Rivermen, where he crossed paths with Pszenyczny.
Though they didn't finish the season together, with Di Salvo ending up in Macon, Pszenyczny knew what kind of goaltender his former teammate could be.
"Petey's always been solid, and goalies are different. You kind of treat them differently," Pszenyczny said. "That kid should have nothing but confidence, and he just loves to play the game and I think, for him, coming here was an easy decision just for the sheer fact that he probably thought he was done playing."
Di Salvo may not have thought his career was completely over, but his options were limited. Macon didn't protect his rights, and though he spent the last two summers playing for the Perth Thunder in the Australian Ice Hockey League, his options overseas during the regular season were limited.
Di Salvo didn't want to retire, and when he heard the Storm were joining the SPHL as an expansion team, he knew the opportunity that presented.
"I saw it as a chance to hop on board and make an impact, try to make a name for myself again," Di Salvo said. "As soon as I saw Chezy was hired as the coach, I knew this was the place I wanted to play and I reached out.
"I didn't want to hang them up, I knew that."
Initially, the plan was to have Di Salvo platoon with Eric Levine when the pair were signed in the offseason. For the first two months, that's exactly what the Storm did, but Levine hasn't been with the team in over a month, up on an extended stint in the ECHL and American Hockey League.
So it's been Di Salvo's show as of late, and he's gone 4-5-0. Though his numbers aren't where he'd like them to be — he sports a 3.64 goals against average and a .894 save percentage over the last 10 games — much of the time that's due more to lapses in front of him than anything he's doing.
"It sucks because we do rely on our goaltending so much here," Pszenyczny said. "You almost want to think that if we had below average goaltending, would the team in front play harder? Is it because we know Petey's going to pull a save out of his butt ... we cheat a little bit? I don't know. I'm not in that dressing room, I don't lace them up every night, but it sure looks like it at times."
Goaltenders tend to be quiet and even-keeled, but Pszenyczny said he believes Di Salvo has become more vocal recently, and Di Salvo admitted to stepping up and saying something after Saturday's 5-2 loss to Peoria. He could have voiced frustration at some of the struggles but instead took the blame for the loss.
"I stepped forward and said to the guys, 'Those last two goals were bad goals, those are on me, I have to stop those,'" Di Salvo said. "The rebuttal from most of the guys was 'Even if you stop those two, it's still 3-2.' Exactly, it's 3-2, that gives us a chance to go 6-on-5 with a minute left in the game to try and tie it up.
"The team wins together, and the team loses together."
Pszenyczny doesn't know how much longer Levine will be in the ECHL, but Di Salvo's not concerned with that. He's just focused on doing all he can to help his team win, starting tonight against the Ice Bears.
"The boys are hungry. Guys want to win games, and we're trying to figure out what we need to do," Di Salvo said. "It's right in front of everyone's eyes, we just need to make sure we stick to playing simple hockey and stick to it for a full 60 minutes."