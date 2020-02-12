Di Salvo, Mulder make statement in weekend sweep

The recognition hasn't changed the mentality from either goaltender moving into this weekend's three-game series with the Fayetteville Marksmen.

"We both want to stay level-headed and we don't want to use this week as an excuse, thinking, now we're the top guys," Di Salvo said. "This weekend's over, now we've got a new weekend ahead of us. In terms of what it's done for us, it's made us both happy. It's nice to get a little recognition, but at the end of the day, that doesn't win you a championship."

This is nothing new from Di Salvo, who is fourth in the league with a 2.32 goals against average and tied for second with a .930 save percentage. He's been doing that for the majority of his SPHL career, with a 2.76 goals against average and a .913 save percentage over seven years in the SPHL.

But with the Storm being near the bottom of the league in their first two seasons, this weekend was perhaps a good reminder to the rest of the league that he's still as stout as ever.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-452-7570 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

"I think he does get overlooked at times, and maybe that's because of the teams he's played on," head coach Dave Pszenyczny said. "He's definitely a consistent goaltender, and I know that, if it's a 2-on-0, I've seen him make those saves. You need your goaltender to be your best penalty killer. ... You need your goaltender to win you games."