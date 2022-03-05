Duperreault's debut leads Storm to win

The Quad City Storm honored the hockey history of the community this weekend, but also showed there's plenty of fun in the future still to come.

In their first game since clinching a playoff spot, the Storm beat the Evansville Thunderbolts 4-1 Saturday to remain in fourth place in the SPHL standings, one point up on Fayetteville with 10 games remaining.

It capped a weekend that saw former members of the Quad City Mallards return for an alumni game with former members of the Flint Generals, a banner raised to recognize Howard Cornfield, the architect of those Mallards teams that won three titles 20 years ago, and the return of former Storm player Al Graves to be honored along with hockey players who called the Quad-Cities home at some point over the past 25 years.

And the Storm, who donned forest green and burgundy jerseys like those of their predecessors, put on a show reminiscent of those old days for the 4,515 fans in the TaxSlayer Center.

Ben Duperreault was the star of the night, scoring his first two career goals in his first game as a professional following a college career at the University of Regina. Both goals came on the power play and sealed the win for the Storm.

Michael Moran electrified the fans with a lengthy fight with Thunderbolts forward Tyson Kirkby in the first period, one of two fights in the frame, then Tommy Tsicos put the Storm up 1-0 with a shorthanded goal at the 17-minute, 5-second mark of the period. It's just the third shorthanded goal of the season for the Storm.

Evansville tied things up early in the second period, taking advantage of an extended 5-on-3 opportunity as Austin Plevy buried a one-timer past Storm goaltender Bailey Brkin, wide open after a heads up pass from Zane Jones at the 1:39 mark of the period.

The Storm answered back quickly.

Carter Shinkaruk took a pass from Logan Nelson and streaked down the ice for a 2-on-1 rush with Cole Golka. Electing not to pass, Shinkaruk fired a laser past Evansville goaltender Brian Billet to give the Storm a 2-1 lead at the 6:03 mark.

Duperreault added to the lead, scoring directly off a power play face off win from Taylor Pryce for his first career goal at 14:03 in the second period.

Duperreault added his second at 10:14 in the third period, blasting a one-timer from Dillon Fournier past Evansville goaltender Ryan Edquist to put the Storm up 4-1.

Edquist had relieved starting goaltender Brian Billett, who suffered an injury earlier in the period, though not before making a highlight-reel save, flashing the glove from his back to deny Connor Fries before exiting the game immediately after the play.

Bailey Brkin made 24 saves on the night for the Storm.

Louis-Jean returns: Prior to the game, defenseman Darick Louis-Jean returned to the team from the Iowa Heartlanders of the ECHL, where he played in three games.

