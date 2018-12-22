What a mess.
There were 199 penalty minutes, eight ejections and a goalie fight in Saturday’s game, which devolved from a hockey match into a free for all.
Oh, and the Quad-City Storm lost their seventh straight game.
The Storm fell 6-1 to the Peoria Rivermen at the TaxSlayer Center, a game that started heated and became ugly as it progressed.
Just 62 seconds into the game, Storm enforcer Al Graves jumped onto Rivermen captain Alec Hagaman and drove him into the Quad-City net.
The altercation stemmed from a hit Hagaman put on Storm forward Dalton Mills in Friday night’s game that kept Mills out for Saturday. Graves was given 17 combined minutes of penalties and a game misconduct for the altercation.
After the Rivermen scored their final goal of the game, things got out of hand as Phil Bronner charged into Peoria goaltender Storm Phaneuf, starting a sequence which had three fights, including one between Phaneuf and Storm goaltender Peter Di Salvo.
Five different players were ejected after the brawl.
Coal Valley native Jake Reed finished out the game for the Storm after being signed as an emergency backup goaltender prior to the game.
Following Graves’ penalty to start the game, the Rivermen were given a five-minute power play, which grew to an extended 5-on-3 advantage after a slashing penalty on John Scully.
With five seconds left on the two-man advantage, Peoria got on the board as a shot from Nick Neville leaked through the pads of Peter Di Salvo at 5:29 in the first period.
Austin Vieth gave Peoria a 2-0 lead later in the period, burying a 2-on-1 chance past Di Salvo at 15:49.
Mitch Mueller put the Storm on the board with a power-play goal at 9:06 in the second period. Mueller fought off a Rivermen player, then fired a shot past Peoria goaltender Storm Phaneuf, who was being screened on the play by Phil Bronner.
Joseph Widmar gave the Rivermen a 3-1 lead with a goal at 16:36, then Hagaman made it 4-1 with a power-play goal at 19:02.
The Rivermen added two more goals in the third period, which was followed by all the altercations.
Prior to the game, the Storm signed forward Nathan Pelligra to a three-game tryout. Pelligra, 26, skated in the Storm’s training camp and so far this season has played in one game with the Federal Hockey League’s Danville Dashers.
The Storm also placed defenseman Tyler Minx on the 21-day injured reserve with a lower body injury.
The Storm were also without Mills (upper body), forward Taylor McCloy (upper body) and goaltender Eric Levine, who earned a call-up to the ECHL’s Fort Wayne Komets following Friday’s game.
Levine said he expects to be with the Komets for at least a couple of weeks while Fort Wayne goaltender Zach Fucale is playing for Canada in the Spengler Cup.
“The only reason I’d go up is if I’m going to play, and (Fort Wayne coach Gary Graham) said I’m going to play,” Levine said. “It’s mostly just a short term thing. … I have a familiarity with the coach, it’s close by and I wouldn’t leave if I didn’t think (Di Salvo) was more than capable of getting the job done.”