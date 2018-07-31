Phil Axtell is heading back to his roots.
The former head coach of the Quad-City Mallards was named Monday as an assistant coach with the Dubuque Fighting Saints in the United States Hockey League.
"It's a new challenge in the best amateur junior league in the world," said Axtell, who will be working under Dubuque's second-year head coach Oliver David. "It was a great opportunity, a new challenge and exciting to be able to do something different and to grow."
For Axtell, this level has long appealed to him. He played his junior hockey in the USHL with the Cedar Rapids RoughRiders before a brief professional career with the Quad-City Mallards. After his playing career ended, Axtell started volunteering as the associate head coach of the Quad-City Junior Flames, eventually moving the team to Wisconsin.
It was there in 2013 that he met current Fighting Saints general manager Kalle Larsson, who at the time was scouting while an assistant coach for Division III Lawrence University.
Since that meeting, Axtell has kept in touch while joining the Mallards' staff in 2014 as a volunteer assistant, then taking over as head coach in January of 2017 after the team fired Terry Ruskowski.
He went 21-12-2 in the interim, guiding the Mallards to a 40-win season.
Last season was much different as the Mallards went 25-42-5 under Axtell in a turmoil-filled season that finished with the end of the franchise. The Quad-City Storm are preparing to make their franchise debut in the Southern Professional Hockey League this October.
Getting a chance to return to the junior level and coach amateurs is something Axtell is looking forward to.
"I'm thrilled, I'm excited to be able to have the opportunity to work with and help develop and possibly have an impact with players at this age group, when it's a crucial time in their life, it's something I've always wanted to do," Axtell said. "When a player starts here at 16 or 17 years old and then a year or two later they're getting drafted, I'm going to take pride in that."
Axtell had applied for the assistant job with Dubuque earlier this summer before taking a job as an assistant with the ECHL's Greenville Swamp Rabbits in July. The Swamp Rabbits hired former Mallard Kevin Kerr as their head coach in May and he and Axtell had formed a relationship last year while Kerr was the head coach of the Macon Mayhem in the SPHL.
Axtell helped the Swamp Rabbits sign a pair of former Mallards in forward Alex Globke and defenseman Jake Bolton, but informed Greenville the job with the Fighting Saints was becoming more of a possibility as time went on.
The opportunity to join the Fighting Saints — who have won the Clark Cup five times as the league's playoff champion and the Anderson Cup three times as the top team in the regular season — was too good to pass up.
"It was a great opportunity in Greenville, it's a great organization," Axtell said. "This is something different. I was blessed with the opportunity to be in the ECHL for four years and learn from my experiences there. I think it's just a great opportunity to move to another league that's completely different."
Axtell hopes to use his experiences to help prepare the amateurs for their future. Fifty-seven players with USHL ties were selected in this year's NHL Draft, the most of any junior league in the world.
"I've seen what players need to play at the American League level. I've seen why they don't play at the American League level and I can take those lessons and bring those with me and help the younger kids develop.
"Pay attention to the details, try to help them any way I can."