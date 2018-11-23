After missing the last six games and being away from the team for over a week, Al Graves knew he wasn’t going to see many shifts Friday night.
He made the most of his time.
Graves scored the opening goal of the night and had a fight as the Quad-City Storm beat the Pensacola Ice Flyers 4-1 at the TaxSlayer Center, the team’s second straight win after snapping a seven-game skid.
“Coach told me off the hop that I wouldn’t be playing a lot because he wanted me to get my wind back, which I understand,” Graves said. “I tried to pick and choose and make the most of my time on the ice.
“I play many roles on the team, but the role of enforcer, protecting my players is something I take pride in as well so you’ll see a lot more fights.”
After playing in the first three games of the season, Graves had to serve a three-game suspension, then missed last week’s road trip while on personal leave. He hadn’t skated since last Monday, and though he got back into town on Wednesday, couldn’t get any ice time because of Thanksgiving.
But despite having only a pregame skate to get his legs under him, Graves enjoyed his time on the ice, burying a pass from Tyler Minx at the 4-minute, 16-second mark of the second period, his first goal since April 8, 2017.
“I finally got the year-and-a-half monkey off my back, so that felt good,” Graves said. “It was tough (to sit out), as a competitor and an athlete, it’s hard to play the role of cheerleader sometimes, but you have to do what’s good for the rest of the team. … I was more than elated to come back and show what I could do.”
Graves’ performance wasn’t a surprise to head coach Dave Pszenyczny.
“He has the heart,” the Storm head coach said. “I’ll take the heart over skill any day.”
Joe McKeown upped the lead to 2-0, taking the puck coast-to-coast before burying his fourth goal of the season at 13:52.
Following a fight between Graves and Andrew Schmit, the Ice Flyers capitalized on a power play with a goal from Tanner Froese to cut the score to 2-1 at 14:52. Froese capitalized on a miscue by the Storm’s penalty kill to bury a wide-open back door look past Storm goaltender Peter Di Salvo.
“I try to stress to everybody, you have to be ready, no matter what,” Pszenyczny said. “You should know who you’ve got to take care of and pick up. That’s something we’re going to break down on film and make sure doesn’t happen again.”
Skyler Smutek upped the Storm lead back to two goals with his first career goal, blasting a slap shot past Billet for a power-play goal at 8:03 in the third period.
Pensacola had a golden chance to get back into the game after Dalton Mills and Smutek were called for penalties 16 seconds apart, giving the Ice Flyers an extended 5-on-3 advantage.
The Storm’s second-ranked penalty kill was up to the challenge, killing off both penalties to preserve the lead and close out the game, which was cemented with an empty-net goal by Sean Kacerosky in the closing minutes.
“We have a tough team so we’ve been talking about our penalty kill because we’re going to be on it now and again,” said McKeown, who finished with a goal and an assist on the night. “We had a system in place, and we stuck to it and it worked out really well for us.”
Di Salvo finished with 31 saves for the Storm while Brian Billet made 23 for the Ice Flyers.
It’s the first win for the Storm at the TaxSlayer Center since the season opener, and a big boost to the team as it hosts Evansville tonight at 7:10 p.m.
“I think it was big for our team and even just for ourselves mentally,” McKeown said. “We’ve been having a lot of close games recently and to come home and have a big win like that does a lot for us in the room.”
Staying clean: The Storm made it through the first period without taking a penalty for the first time this season. Quad-City entered Friday night as the most penalized team in the league.
“That was awesome,” McKeown said. “We got a lot more guys into the game that way, and it gets flowing better and it feels fun. Everyone’s playing hockey.”
New letters: Prior to the game, Pszenyczny named Austin Hervey, Cody Walsh and Phil Bronner as his assistant captains. Hervey had previously served as the team’s assistant captain along with Ludlow Harris Jr. and captain Don Olivieri.
Pszenyczny stripped that trio of letters during last weekend’s games, which coincided with Harris and Olivieri receiving professional tryout agreements with the ECHL.
“It wasn’t planned but I just went with it,” Pszenyczny said. “I think that’s going to be the case for right now and then we’ll reevaluate when everyone gets back.”