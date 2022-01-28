Hagaman posts fourth multi-goal game as Peoria beats Storm 4-2

Peoria’s Alec Hagaman continued to terrorize the Quad City Storm as one of the top goal scorers in the league again came through against the Storm on Friday night at TaxSlayer Center.
He entered the game with six goals in eight previous matchups with Quad City this season, and scored his seventh off a Mike Laidley cross 7:53 into the opening period to begin the scoring in Peoria's 4-2 win over Quad City.
It was Hagaman’s 19th goal of the season.
Peoria beat QC 4-2 to post a sixth straight victory and four straight against the Storm, who have lost four straight games. The loss came despite a 39-31 advantage in shots on goal. Special teams, which had been a strength at points this season, didn't turn up as QC was 0 for 6 on power plays.
Paul-Antoine Deslauriers finished Peoria’s second goal as passes from JM Piotrowski and Chris Allemon sliced right through the Storm defense.
Shots remained near even but it took an unassisted play from Marcus Ortiz to score the Storm’s first goal 1:45 into the second.
Hagaman again answered the goal for Peoria, scoring his eighth goal in nine matchups with a score two minutes later off assists from Alec Baer and Zach Wilkie. It was his fourth multi-goal game against the Storm this season.
Less than two minutes later, Connor Fries kept things close after converting a two on one to score his 14th goal of the season off Shane Bennett’s 16th assist.
The Storm had a prime opportunity to tie things up in the middle period during a four-minute power play, but Peoria killed the penalty because of a high sticking double minor on Zach Wilkie.
Peoria’s Mathieu Cloutier had a clear path on a breakaway late in the second period, but he lost control of the puck as it slowly slid into Kevin Resop’s control in his first professional start as the Storm closed the period with a 19-6 advantage in shots on goal.
The Storm's final power play shot came with four minutes to play, but Peoria once again killed it off. QC sputtered to the finish as Darrick Louis-Jean was given a five-minute boarding penalty with 1:35 to play. Shane Bennett was called for goalie interference after inadvertently colliding with Peoria goalie Eric Levine before Marcel Godbout scored with 53 seconds left on the 5 on 3 advantage.
Levine finished with 37 saves.
Quad City is back at TaxSlayer Center Saturday in the first of a back-to-back against SPHL-leading Knoxville at 7:10.