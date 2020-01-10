Hagaman's late goal sinks Storm

Alec Hagaman continues to be a Storm killer.

The Peoria Rivermen captain scored the game-winning goal with 43.4 seconds left in the third period to lift his team past the Quad City Storm 3-2 Friday night at the TaxSlayer Center.

Hagaman, who had an assist on the game’s first goal, has now scored eight goals and added six assists for 14 points in eight games this season against the Storm.

"Hags is a good player. He's been a good player in this league for countless years now," defenseman Joe Sova said. "He plays a gritty style. I've got respect for him, and a good player is going to find a way to score eventually. You've got to stay tight on him, it's tough."

The Storm did a good job of shutting down Hagaman throughout the game, but he got in front of the net in the final minute to tip a shot from Cody Dion past Storm goaltender Peter Di Salvo, snapping a two-game losing streak in the Quad-Cities for Peoria.

"He just goes to where you're supposed to go," Storm head coach Dave Pszenyczny said. "Nobody wants to go to the dirty areas, and getting guys to buy in, I think that's where we're successful. If you watch our goals on our rushes, it's because we're going to the dirty areas and then it's what you're doing after that. ... For him, he just plays a pretty simple game."