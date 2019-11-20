Harris making most of return to Storm

Shortly before the start of the season, Dave Pszenyczny was on the hunt.
The head coach of the Quad-City Storm was looking for defensemen, always a hot commodity in minor league hockey.
"All summer I was reaching out, and it just seemed like every other team had grabbed their guys and committed to them as soon as possible," Pszenyczny said. "For me, I wanted to build around the core up front so I was focusing on that, but D are hard to find right now. It's just the nature of the beast. They're hoarding them up in the ECHL."
About two weeks before the start of the season, he got an unexpected answer to his problem at the blue line when he received a call from Ludlow Harris Jr., who goes by Junior, inquiring about a spot on the team.
Harris started last season with the Storm, playing eight games before earning a call-up to the ECHL's Norfolk Admirals. He spent the rest of the season up there, playing in 19 games and earning a spot on the team's protected list for this season.
So Pszenyczny was surprised when Harris reached out.
"It was a shock but a blessing in disguise because he had figured out how to be a pro," Pszenyczny said. "First time I saw him in training camp, he looked like a different man."
Harris rejoining the Storm was thanks to struggles in Norfolk. After a losing season, the Admirals changed owners and brought in a new coach. With that came a roster overhaul, and Harris was informed he was no longer a part of the team's plans.
"The team didn't do well last year and they were starting over," Harris said. "They have a new team, new owner, new coach and they're starting from the ground up. I wish them nothing but the best, but it sucks I'm not there. Obviously I want to play at the highest level that I can."
Though the circumstances weren't ideal, Harris is making the most of his time back with the Storm.
"He's helping our power play. He's a good puck-moving defenseman, can create a lot of offense just by his rushes," Pszenyczny said. "But at the same time he competes hard in the D-zone as well."
Though he didn't stick in the ECHL, the time with the Admirals was eye-opening for Harris. He lost 37 pounds in the offseason and reported to the Storm's camp with an increased drive to improve on his game, hoping for another chance at the next level.
"You've got to come every day to work. I obviously wasn't in the best shape last year, and the coach (former NHL player and coach Robbie Ftorek) sat me down and explained to me about food and nutrition and how to be a pro every single day," Harris said. "It was coming in the dressing room and seeing NHL prospects and how they carry themselves. You think, 'Wow, I'm in this league too, maybe I can hang with these guys.' So you wanted to compete with them every day and show, yeah, I can play here."
Harris has been a model of how to improve in minor league hockey. He began his career as a forward in the Federal League with the Watertown Privateers, where he scored 20 goals and added 17 assists as a rookie. He continued being nearly a point-per-game player in the FHL and earned his first shot in the SPHL with the Pensacola Ice Flyers in the 2015-16 season.
While there, he scored three goals and added six assists in 28 games but returned to the FHL the next season, making the switch to defense late in the year out of necessity while with the Danbury Titans.
He quickly took to it, and earned an SPHL spot with the Fayetteville Marksmen in 2017, where he scored five goals and added 29 assists in 50 games.
This year, he has three assists in nine games, and though the point production isn't what it was as a forward, Harris is enjoying his role and hopes to continue moving up, potentially earning a permanent spot in the ECHL.
"I think it's that drive," he said. "If I'm playing, I want to play at the highest level I can. When I start thinking that I can't make it to the NHL or the ECHL or the AHL, that's when I'm going to pack it in."
At 27, Harris is the second-oldest defenseman on the team. The defensive corps boasts the least experience, with Josh Victor and Mathias Åhman the only two rookies on the team.
As such, Harris is also trying to impart some of the things he learned last year with Norfolk onto the younger players.
"I've got to be a solid rock down there. Being one of the older vets back there, I've got to bring it every day. You can't take days off, and it's all about practice work," Harris said. "That (time in Norfolk) helped me a lot but that's always who I was, who I am. I always want to be a leader."