Harris making most of return to Storm

"The team didn't do well last year and they were starting over," Harris said. "They have a new team, new owner, new coach and they're starting from the ground up. I wish them nothing but the best, but it sucks I'm not there. Obviously I want to play at the highest level that I can."

Though the circumstances weren't ideal, Harris is making the most of his time back with the Storm.

"He's helping our power play. He's a good puck-moving defenseman, can create a lot of offense just by his rushes," Pszenyczny said. "But at the same time he competes hard in the D-zone as well."

Though he didn't stick in the ECHL, the time with the Admirals was eye-opening for Harris. He lost 37 pounds in the offseason and reported to the Storm's camp with an increased drive to improve on his game, hoping for another chance at the next level.

"You've got to come every day to work. I obviously wasn't in the best shape last year, and the coach (former NHL player and coach Robbie Ftorek) sat me down and explained to me about food and nutrition and how to be a pro every single day," Harris said. "It was coming in the dressing room and seeing NHL prospects and how they carry themselves. You think, 'Wow, I'm in this league too, maybe I can hang with these guys.' So you wanted to compete with them every day and show, yeah, I can play here."