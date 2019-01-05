Twice did the Quad-City Storm have their momentum stopped Saturday night.
Winning three out of four entering their contest with Huntsville, Quad-City seemed to be turning a corner in its inaugural season after losing seven in a row.
One minute and 39 seconds later, all that came to a screeching halt.
And when they were down by a goal in the second period and on the power play, a missed opportunity turned into the final dagger inside the TaxSlayer Center.
Huntsville lived up to their nickname, wreaking havoc on the Storm with three first period goals and a critical shorthanded goal that provided plenty of breathing room on their way to a 7-2 road Southern Professional Hockey League victory.
Two quick goals in less than two full minutes of hockey put Q-C behind for good.
Pat Condon connected on his fourth goal of the season on the Havoc’s first offensive shift of the game at the 31-second mark of the first period.
Just over a minute later, Rob Darrar went five-hole on Storm goalie Peter Di Salvo to make it 2-0 Huntsville.
Once the second period commenced, the Storm looked like the team fans have seen for the last week.
Jon Scully woke up with a pair of goals nearly two minutes apart to end Huntsville goalie Cody Porter’s shutout bid and cut the Storm's deficit to one.
Yet momentum was stopped yet again.
Scott Trask blocked a shot from Cody Walsh during the Storm’s first power play of the night, and the puck found the stick of Ryan Salkeld who weaved his way past a Q-C defender and Di Salvo for a shorthanded goal, his team-leading 12th of the year, to bring Huntsville’s lead back to two.
Porter held strong in net, having 43 saves as the Storm easily outshot the Havoc 45-32.
The third period went from bad to worse for Quad-City.
Once Sharkey tallied his sixth goal, Stephen Hrehoriak added a power play goal and Peter Sikalis found the back of the net in the third period, Quad-City stared at a five goal disadvantage.
Trask had the strangest goal of the evening.
As Kyle Sharkey shot stick side on Di Salvo, the puck hit the chest of the Havoc left winger and went past Di Salvo for his first goal of the campaign.
Even with a 12-11 advantage in shots on goal, the Storm found themselves down 3-0 after the first period. After averaging 4 goals per contest in their last three wins, that hot offense cooled down immensely.
Quad-City couldn’t get anything past Porter in the first 20 minutes. Recently with the Watertown Wolves of the Federal Hockey League, Porter took the ice for the first time in the SPHL and stopped all 12 shots he faced.
Salkeld and Trask each finished with three points while Sharkey and Hrehoriak contributed two points.
The Storm have six days of rest before returning to Moline for a 3-game homestand with the Knoxville Ice Bears.