Åhman having strong rookie year for Storm

He ended his college career with 25 goals and 29 assists, but when he was looking for a place to break into the pro game, Åhman only really received interest from the Storm.

"I don't know if it's maybe because he's Swedish and people don't want to deal with immigration, or maybe they didn't think they'd have him for very long," Storm head coach Dave Pszenyczny said. "It's one of those things where I guess sometimes you find a diamond in the rough."

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-452-7570 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

That has changed, as Pszenyczny has had to field calls from other teams in the league about Åhman's availability. However, there hasn't been any desire to ship him off somewhere else.

What Pszenyczny is really waiting for is a call from the ECHL, but surprisingly it hasn't come.

"All the time, (assistant coach Jake Toporowksi) and I look at each other and ask how is this guy not in the Coast yet?" Pszenyczny said. "Every team in the league asks about him. ... If he has to leave tomorrow to get called up, I'm going to be so proud of him because what he's done for our team and carried that back end offensively is what we need."

Being overlooked by the other teams in the league drives Åhman, eager to show his opposition what they missed out on.