How the Storm's current 8-game run stacks up in Quad-City hockey history

The Quad City Storm have won eight straight games, the second-longest streak this season in the SPHL behind the Huntsville Havoc, who have won 11 straight to start the season.

The winning streak is already the franchise benchmark for the Storm in their third season and is the best streak in Quad-City hockey history since 2017. The Storm have moved into second place in the SPHL standings.

The team has a chance to stretch its streak to nine games on the road Thursday against the Birmingham Bulls.

The Storm have outscored opponents 36-12 during this streak. Shane Bennett has scored five goals and added seven assists and Marcuz Ortiz has scored five goals and added six assists to lead the offense, but the Storm have showcased plenty of scoring depth as 16 players have goals during the streak.

"It's never about one player. The chain is as weak as the weakest part and we have guys that can step up to the game as needed. We're all pulling the same rope and it works," defenseman David Brancik said. "Our forwards do an outstanding job on the forecheck and that allows the D to step up and maybe pinch at the blue line and that saves us a lot of energy because we don't have to skate down and back."