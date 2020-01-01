'I don't know how to quit': Journeyman Sova at home with Storm

Then, in 2016, he slipped down another level to the SPHL, where he's basically stayed, earning one call-up to the ECHL two years ago.

"When you’re in it, you think you should be in different places and I think over the course of the last nine, 10 years of my career, I’ve matured beyond my years," he said. "It’s been a whirlwind for me. I’ve been a lot of places, a lot of cities but all are stepping stones of life and lessons that I’ve learned."

Over the course of his nine-year career, Sova has played for 14 different teams in three different leagues. At times, there was some bitterness, but he's tried to remain positive throughout.

"You’ve got to live with no regrets because where would I be if I put myself in a mental box like that way back when?" he said. "Life knocks you down, it picks you up, it bends you, twists you and as long as you don’t break, you can be there until the end."

Sova knows about being knocked down.

He was diagnosed with Hodgkin's lymphoma when he was 8 and underwent surgery, chemotherapy and radiation treatment until he went into remission near his ninth birthday.

That experience has had a big influence on his life and factors into why he's still playing this game, unfazed by where it's taken him.

