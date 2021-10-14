'I found a new home here': Di Salvo looking to make final season a banner one with Storm

While disappointed he couldn't play for the Storm last year as Illinois' COVID-19 restrictions forced the team to sit out this past season, Di Salvo made the most of his time in Knoxville. He went 10-6-4 with a 2.67 goals against average. He also etched his name in the record book as he recorded his 104th career win on March 28 with a shutout win over the Huntsville Havoc, passing Chad Collins, who played from 2004-10, for the most in SPHL history.

"Words don't really explain it," Di Salvo said. "After the game, my teammates wanted me to give a speech. ... I said, there's no words. At the end of the day, my teammates are the reason I have these wins. I can't score goals, I just make the saves and I get the win on top of that. Hats off to every teammate of mine that helped me get the wins and let's just get a couple more this year."

It's not a milestone Di Salvo ever envisioned achieving when he first turned pro.

The Beverly, Mass., native started his career back in 2013 with the Pensacola Ice Flyers. He spent his first two seasons down in the SPHL before earning call-ups to three different ECHL teams in the 2015-16 season. He played 15 total games in the ECHL across two seasons, and though he was 4-4-0 with a 2.97 goals against average in that league, he never earned an extended contract.