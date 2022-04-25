'I think a lot of Quad City fell back in love with hockey': Storm take big step in Year 3

Disappointment was visible on the faces of Quad City Storm players as they cleaned out their lockers Monday morning.

It's to be expected after the Storm fell one game shy of reaching the SPHL finals, losing two straight to be eliminated by the Peoria Rivermen this past weekend.

And though the season is over a week too early for them, those same players aren't oblivious to what they achieved this year — a 10-game winning streak, a fifth-place regular season finish, a playoff berth and a playoff series win, all firsts for the franchise.

"It was a success as a whole, I think we've done a lot for the program, putting it on the map, becoming an attractive program for guys to want to come to, which breeds success," captain Taylor Pryce said. "It was an absolute pleasure and it made my life so easy as a captain with the leadership group, with the voices we had in the room, I never felt overwhelmed at any point.

"It was a long season but I enjoyed every minute of it."

After a year away due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Storm opened the season on a tear, winning 10 straight games to sit at second in the league standings. The Storm didn't stay up there as the usual injuries and call-ups hit them throughout the season, but they never dropped below fifth place and saw plenty of players have individual success.

Multiple players posted career highs, led by leading scorer Shane Bennett; Joe Sova earned second team All-SPHL honors, the first Storm player to earn an end-of-season league honor; Dillon Fournier returned to pro hockey after a five year absence and solidified the Storm's defensive corps; and Bailey Brkin emerged as a talented young goaltender who saw extended time in the ECHL and took another step in the postseason.

The Storm finished the regular season 32-15-9 and won their first-round playoff matchup with the Fayetteville Marksmen. They beat Peoria 4-1 in Game 1 of the semifinals before falling 5-1 and 3-2 on the road.

"I thought in the playoffs we were kind of playing with the house's money," coach Dave Pszenyczny said. "I don't think many teams, or the league actually thought we'd make it out of the first round, just because of how the end of our season was going. You're a little disappointed when you play so well in a series and you end up coming up short, and you're that close to the finals, but huge steps for the organization and for the players.

"This is obviously by far my most favorite team I've coached ... they were just a fun group of guys and that's rare when you're in the professionals, to have that great group of guys in there, so it just sucks it's over."

Pszenyczny not only built a strong team, he proved flexible throughout the season. The Storm had a league-high 22 call-ups that Pszenyczny worked through to keep his team competitive.

For comparison's sake, the two teams in the President's Cup final, Peoria and Roanoke, combined for 19 total call-ups. Knowing there can be a balance between development and competitiveness has made the Storm an attractive team to play for.

"It's no secret that some teams in this league don't let their guys take call-ups, especially when you're a bigger piece of the puzzle," said Storm forward Marcus Ortiz, who earned an ECHL call with Fort Wayne early in the season. "I think, especially with the young guys coming in, you gain a lot of respect and a lot of appreciation for someone that wants what's best for you on top of what's best for the team.

"I think from that aspect, Dave's doing a phenomenal job and it's something other teams in this league really need to look at."

And while the numerous call-ups hurt the Storm at times, for older players such as Pryce, that made this year all the more enjoyable.

"At the end of the day, the goal is to move up for every young player developing, but then you have guys who have been around the game and understand what fulfills them," Pryce said. "It was fun, especially with the mindset I had coming into the year that I wanted to be here for the full year, I knew from Day 1 I was going to be here until the last day. So watching them come and go ... I loved every minute of it."

This season has helped the Storm start to solidify themselves for the future. QC has proven to be a top place to play in the league, and also to shown the community that the team can be successful.

"I think the general consensus is, even from the older guys, is man, I wish this team had been around five years ago when I first started playing pro and I probably would have never left," Ortiz said. "I think a lot of Quad City fell back in love with hockey and I know a lot of guys fell back in love with hockey as well playing here."

The biggest question surrounding the Storm now is the future of Pszenyczny, who entered the season on the last year of his contract. The Storm have made an offer, but Pszenyzcny hasn't yet committed to return, though he's certainly planning for that possibility.

"I'm looking for a house here, if that means anything, but you never know," Pszenyczny said. "Other opportunities have come up as well, I've just got to look out for what's important for my family but by no means will I leave the organization high and dry."

If he does return, and can get a number of players to come back with him, the Storm feel poised to take yet another step next season. And Pszenyczny might not have to recruit too hard to get guys to return.

"It's too early to think about next season, but there's no place I'd rather play if I'm playing in this league," Ortiz said. "Quad City has been, this has been the best year of my life."

