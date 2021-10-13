'If I'm playing somewhere, it's going to be here': Storm building organization players want to play for

Ortiz — who is entering his fifth pro season — has been on Pszenyczny's radar since he took the reins of the Storm but was never able to pull off a trade to land him. This offseason, with Ortiz available, Pszenyczny made a push, and Ortiz was on board.

"In all of our conversations, we didn't really talk about me coming here, we talked about how the team should play, what kind of style we should play and it never really was a choice. It was almost like, I want to be here," Ortiz said. "I've always heard good things about the cities and the facility speaks for itself, it's an American League quality rink, if not higher and I wanted to go somewhere where things are professional."

While able to attract new players, the Storm have also built something players want to keep coming back to. Four players on the team's roster have played more than 60 games for the Storm — Tommy Tsicos, Cody Walsh, Shane Bennett and Peter Di Salvo.

"This is the only place I wanted to come back to play," Bennett said. "If I'm playing somewhere, it's going to be here. The fans are great, they treat us well here, a nice rink, facilities, everything. It was kind of an easy choice."