Dave Pszenyczny can’t figure it out.
For 26 minutes, the Quad-City Storm head coach saw his team play aggressive, good hockey.
In the other 34 minutes Tuesday night, the Storm gave up four goals to continue their inconsistent play.
Quad-City remains in ninth place in the Southern Professional Hockey League standings with 30 points after a 4-2 loss to Roanoke at the TaxSlayer Center, eight behind Pensacola for the eighth and final playoff spot.
“It’s just frustrating,” Pszenyczny said. “Amongst themselves as players, you hold yourself accountable and you hold your teammates accountable. I’m not seeing that. Why? I don’t know.”
For the entire third period, the Storm looked like a team that can get to the postseason.
They were getting to the Rail Yard Dawgs' zone, firing chances at netminder Jacob Caffrey and eventually breaking through as Al Graves scored to cut the lead to 4-2.
Just a case of too little, too late.
The Storm haven’t secured a home win since February 15. They have yet to get a win for backup goalie Ryan Mulder in six starts.
That in itself doesn’t sit well with Pszenyczny.
“For some reason, we don’t want to play well for him,” he said. “That’s not good. Not only that, you want to play well for yourself because it’s a pride thing.”
After going 2-1 on a three-game road trip, including a win over Knoxville, the Storm looked to be turning a corner.
The Rail Yard Dawgs stopped that momentum at the 10 minute, 4 second mark of the opening period.
Brian Rowland tipped a shot from Jordan Carvalho past Mulder to break the scoreless tie. Steve Mele scored over six minutes later, going between his legs and firing a wrister to give Roanoke a 2-0 lead.
“That’s the third game in a row where we’ve taken too many men (penalty), which to me is just a lack of being aware and a lack of focus,” Pszenyczny said. “At the end of the day, if we play like we did in the third period in the first two, different outcome.”
Two more goals were scored in the second for Roanoke by Calvin Miska and Michael Crowley. Up 4-0, Caffrey was on his way to a shutout.
John Scully ended that with a goal at 13:46 of the second period with an unassisted goal to put the Storm on the board, his 11th of the season.
Rowland and Crowley each finished with two points and Caffrey finished with 27 saves for the Rail Yard Dawgs.
With 14 games remaining, a sense of urgency is needed.
“It has to be consistent, we can’t take a shift off,” Pszenyczny said. “There’s got to be some motivation for these guys and I’m going to keep searching for it. If you can’t come out and ready to play for 60 minutes, maybe it’s time to move on and get a 9-to-5 job.”
Prior to the game, the Storm signed defender Alex Basey to a three-game tryout. Basey recently played for the Danville Dashers in the Federal Hockey League for 33 games, scoring one goal and adding three assists. He tallied an assist on Graves' third-period goal.