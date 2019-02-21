KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Quad-City Storm's last game of the regular season at the Knoxville Civic Center was a good one.
Sean Kacerosky scored an unassisted power-play goal at the 15-minute, 46-second mark of the third period to give the Storm a 3-2 win over the Ice Bears Thursday night.
It's the Storm's second win of the season against the Ice Bears, who are currently in fifth place in the Southern Professional Hockey League.
Kacerosky's goal came after Marcus Ortiz was hit with a five-minute penalty and game misconduct for spearing late in the third period.
Ortiz gave the Ice Bears the lead with a power-play goal at 3:51 in the first period. Michael Casale tied the game, burying a pass from Tommy Tsicos at 15:39.
"I thought we had a little bus legs in the first period, took a penalty really quick and unfortunately gave one up," head coach Dave Pszenyczny said. "But all in all, the boys kept with it."
Doug Rose put Knoxville up 2-1 with a power-play goal at 1:43 in the second period, but Casale answered with his second goal of the game at 17:55 to send both teams into the second intermission tied 2-2.
Peter Di Salvo made 28 saves in net for the Storm.
"We were actually being smarter with the puck at certain times," Pszenyczny said. "There's still some things we need to clean up on the back end, but other than that, we'll take two points however we can get them."
In the last three weeks, the Storm have earned wins over league-leading Peoria, fourth-place Macon and fifth-place Knoxville, while taking second-place Birmingham to overtime.
They now travel to Evansville, Indiana, for two games against the Thunderbolts, currently in last place in the standings.
"They're down there in the standings right next to us, and they've been playing good hockey as of late," Pszenyczny said. "It's a totally different team over there, different mentality. We've just got to be hungry, and we can't take them lightly."
Storm acquire Wahlin off waivers: The Quad-City Storm claimed forward Brandon Wahlin off waivers Wednesday. Wahlin, 26, had played 24 games with the Knoxville Ice Bears this season, scoring four goals and adding nine assists in 24 games.
The White Bear Lake, Minnesota, native has also scored six goals and added 21 assists in 14 games in the Federal Hockey League this season.
In 42 career SPHL games, Wahlin has scored six goals and added 10 assists.