Little lapses continue to cost the Quad-City Storm.
Whether it’s a shot that should have been stopped or a breakaway that yielded nothing, the Storm came up short yet again, falling 3-1 to the Peoria Rivermen Friday night at the TaxSlayer Center.
It’s the Storm’s sixth straight loss after dropping seven in a row earlier this season.
“When you’re not playing well, the hockey gods don’t seem to favor you, and that’s our M.O. right now,” goaltender Eric Levine said. “We’re there, but we’re just a half bounce away.”
The Storm came out strong to start the game, taking a 1-0 lead on a goal from John Scully, who took advantage of a good breakout pass from Cody Walsh, splitting two Rivermen players and firing the puck past Stephen Klein just 4 minutes, 27 seconds into the first period.
“A couple of good plays here,” Scully said. “Get the energy up on the bench and in the room and hopefully guys feed off that and we put some plays together and then next thing you know we’re winning some games.”
However, the Storm couldn’t sustain the energy into the second period, which was dominated by Peoria.
Ben Oskroba tied the game at 8:46 in the second period, firing a shot from the halfboards that beat Levine, who was caught off guard by the placement of the shot.
“That first goal was 100 percent on me,” Levine said. “It’s so deflating for me because we were playing so well, and yeah they had some chances and maybe they had some other opportunities but you never want to give up one from the corner. I was at fault for starting that letdown.”
Still, Levine was stout throughout the game, making 34 saves to keep the Storm alive.
However, Peoria once again found the goal it needed, taking the lead on a goal from Austin Vieth at 18:20. With three players focused on Rivermen defenseman Nick Neville, Vieth skated unmarked to the far post, burying a pass from Neville past Levine to put the Rivemen up 2-1, capping a period in which Peoria dominated Quad-City, outshooting the Storm 17-6.
“That’s been our issue is when they are moving the puck in the zone, we tend to not pick up that back door pass,” Levine said. “It’s easier said than done not to get puck mesmerized and everyone is so willing on this team to block shots, they want to get in front of the puck, but right now, everyone’s trying to do the same job. Everyone wants to block the shot, everyone wants to take the guy in front, and hockey is, you’ve got to have your head on your swivel.”
The Storm had their chances after falling behind but couldn’t capitalize. Quad-City had a 3-on-0 breakaway in the second period but only mustered up one shot off the chance. The Storm also had a five-minute power play after Rivermen captain Alec Hagaman was given a 5-minute major for charging.
The Storm didn’t generate many chances until the final minute of the power play and didn’t challenge Klein, frustrating head coach Dave Pszenyczny.
“It’s sad because I feel like a lot of guys are OK with being the loser, and Peoria knows how to win. They have winners,” Pszenyczny said. “They have guys that want to do the little things, they have the guys that play their role and know what their role is.”
Mike Gurtler iced the game with an empty-net goal in the closing seconds, beating two Storm players to the puck to bury the last goal.
“If I’m on the ice in that position, I’m not going to take a minus, I’m going to do whatever I can,” Pszenyczny said. “You can’t get beat.”
Pszenyczny said the Storm could be shorthanded for today’s rematch. Levine said he is being called up to the ECHL’s Fort Wayne Komets, while forward Joe McKeown is questionable after missing Friday’s game with an upper body injury. Defenseman Tyler Minx is also questionable with a lower body injury and forward Al Graves could be facing suspension after he received a game misconduct Friday for verbal abuse of officials.
Also, Dalton Mills is questionable after being on the receiving end of the Hagaman charge and Taylor McCloy is also questionable with an upper body injury.