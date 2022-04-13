Late goal sinks Storm in Game 1 of playoffs

Fayetteville has had a knack for capitalizing on the bounces this season. It was the difference Wednesday night.

Marksmen forward Drake Glover deflected a shot past Quad City Storm goaltender Bailey Brkin at the 16-minute, 10-second mark of the third period, the game-winner as Fayetteville beat the Storm 3-2 in Game 1 of the opening round of the SPHL playoffs.

It was the first playoff game at the TaxSlayer Center in nearly five years, and now the Storm have work to do if they want to play another one this year, facing elimination in the best-of-three series Friday at Crown Coliseum in Fayetteville, N.C.

"I think we're actually pretty confident, obviously pretty upset with the loss but we're moving past it now and we know that we can take it to them if we continue to play like we did tonight," Quad City forward Michael Moran said. "They got a couple lucky bounces there. They're a good team as well but we're a good team too so we're really looking forward to going down to Fayetteville."

Glover's goal came less than a minute after Logan Nelson — with UW-Stout college teammate and former Storm player Alec Skar cheering in the stands — ripped a shot into the top of the net off the face off to tie the game at 15:34 in the period.

Glover's goal wasn't the only bounce the Marksmen capitalized on in the third period.

Just 30 seconds into the frame, Marksmen defenseman Don Olivieri fired a shot that ricocheted off the endboards to Taylor Best below the goal line, who fired a shot off the back of Brkin and into the net.

"That's playoff hockey, one bad bounce, one bad play can cost you the game," forward Marcus Ortiz said. "The good teams put this behind them, and it's a quick turnaround and we've got to win the next two."

After Glover's goal, the Storm were shorthanded for the final 3:31 when Taylor Pryce was called for tripping and given a 10-minute misconduct. Then, Cole Golka was whistled for tripping with 1:43 left in the game.

The Storm pulled Brkin for a fifth man, and had pressure but couldn't net the equalizer, their best chance negated when Carter Shinkaruk was whistled offsides after getting behind the Marksmen defense with eight seconds left.

"After the result now, it's the fact that we've got to turn the page. We can't dwell on what shoulda, coulda, woulda happened in there, now we've just to go down there and fight to live for another day," head coach Dave Pszenyczny said. "There's going to be bounces in playoffs and unfortunately they didn't go our way tonight."

Fayetteville jumped on the board first, a goal from Zach Remers seven minutes into the game.

The goal seemed to wake the Storm up, as they possessed the puck for much of the rest of the period, and found the equalizer not soon after.

While on the power play, Shinkaruk snapped a pass to Ben Duperreault in the slot, who fired a laser past Brent Moran at 10:26 to tie the game.

The Storm had more chances in the second period, with three power plays in the frame, but struggled to either get pucks through on Brent Moran, or jump on rebounds offered up by the Fayetteville goaltender.

A late interference penalty on Storm defenseman Cody Walsh gave the Marksmen a power play. They carried that momentum into the third period as Best's goal came just 30 seconds into the period as the power play expired.

Brkin made 26 saves for the Storm, while Moran made 38 for the Marksmen.

Note: The Quad City Storm will hold watch parties for road playoff games at Zeke's Island Cafe, 131 W. 2nd St., Davenport.

