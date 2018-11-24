Despite playing well, the Quad-City Storm goaltender had been let down by some defensive lapses and tough moments and was searching for his first win of the season.
Saturday night, he finally put it all together.
Levine stopped all 23 shots he faced to grab the shutout, the first in Storm history and his first since Nov. 25, 2017, also a 1-0 victory.
“It’s apropos because (Peter Di Salvo) got the first win,” Levine said of the new franchise’s benchmark performance. “He deserved that, he played so well. He got the win on Opening Night so for me to get the shutout, it’s so cool.”
Levine entered Saturday night 0-3-1 with a 4.05 goals against average and a .889 save percentage. He improved those numbers to 3.23 and .904 after the game.
“Not the way I wanted to start the season for sure,” Levine said. “It’s been a grind. The first month has been tough. … I told myself, ‘You know what, I’m playing well, losing some close games.’ In those games, they were beating me on bad bounces so I told myself I was playing well, I just had to stick with it.”
Levine wasn’t sure he was ever going to play again after an injury cut his season short last year, his last game coming in December.
To come back, and put aside his early season struggles aside in the win, the Storm’s third straight, carried extra meaning.
“It’s a win I’ll take to my grave,” Levine said. “To have a win in a 1-0 game, this is as good as it gets. This is a special one, and I’m so happy it came at home in front of the fans. More importantly, we’re getting wins now. Three in a row, and to me that’s the coolest part.”
Phil Bronner broke the scoreless tie at the 17-minute, 44-second mark of the third period, burying a rebound off a shot from Cody Walsh to put the Storm on top in a battle of the goaltenders.
Edwin Minney made 34 saves on the night for the Evansville Thunderbolts.
“You know that you don’t have room for error,” Levine said. “He’s such a good goalie, he battled, he kept them in it. So there’s pressure, when it gets down there in the second and you see how he’s playing, you know there’s no room for error. But I kept telling myself these are the fun moments.
“This is why you play, this is why you’re a goalie, to be in these games.”
The teams went into the first intermission locked in a scoreless tie, neither team getting many quality looks against the opposing goaltenders.
That continued into the second period.
Vladimir Nikiforov had the best look of the period with the Storm on the power play. He had a shot at a wide-open net but the angle proved too tight and the puck flew harmlessly across the net front as the game stayed scoreless.
Tommy Tsicos had a great look to break the stalemate midway through the period, with a seemingly open net to shoot at. Minney slid over just in time to make the save and keep the game tied.
“When you get that many scoring opportunities, you think their goalie is just going to win it for them,” head coach Dave Pszenyczny said. “It crosses your mind at a certain point but I was just telling the boys it might take until the last second. You never know. Just stick with it.”
Following Bronner’s goal, the Thunderbolts pulled Minney for an extra attacker but a penalty on Pijus Rulevicius forced Evansville out of the extra attacker and the Storm closed out the game.
