May 15, 1999: Stunned silence fills The Mark after the game

"It's a tough pill to swallow," Garry Gulash said. "I don't know if it's hit us yet. You just go on."

This is how perhaps the most dramatic defeat in Colonial Cup playoff history left you. Stripped down. Stunned. Stupified. Staring into space.

This is how it felt to blow a three-goal lead in the final 13 minutes, give up a gift goal to start the comeback, then allow the game-winner with 19 seconds to go.

This is how it felt to disappoint the second-largest playoff crowd in United Hockey League history.

This is how it felt to watch a pithy, chippy, despised (but probably deserving) opponent celebrate its biggest moment on your home ice.

There must be something somewhere that's more excruciating, but you can bet the Mallards would have traded the feeling for a couple of anesthetic-free root canals even-up.

Chances are, it hurt so much at the end because for most of the night everything felt so good.

The karma seemed so right for the Mallards on Friday.

They'd never in their history lost Game 6 of a playoff series.

It was owner Eric Margenau's birthday.