At times this season, the Quad-City Storm have looked like a team to be reckoned with.
There was the season-opening win over Peoria, another 4-1 win over the Rivermen on New Year's Eve and a 3-2 win over Knoxville last week.
But many other times this year, the Storm appear to be woefully outmatched, whether in skill or, like in Sunday's 9-2 drubbing at the hands of the Ice Bears, in heart.
With the second half of the Southern Professional Hockey League season set to begin, the Storm are searching for more of the former as they find their way in their first year in the league.
The Storm currently sit in possession of the eighth and final playoff spot with a 9-16-2 record, but it feels as if they could be better, a frustrating situation for first-year head coach Dave Pszenyczny.
"How do you just accept mediocrity at a certain point?" Pszenyczny said. "I'm not happy with our record. Every day it wears on me, and I'm searching for answers. I'm reading books, I'm watching video, I'm trying to get guys in here, and then at some point I've just got to work with what I have."
Pszenyczny isn't the only one upset with the team's roller-coaster first half, and he said there was a heated message sent in the locker room by one of the players after Sunday's loss.
To follow up the high of dominating the league's best team in Peoria with a five-game stretch in which the Storm went 2-3-0 and gave up 24 goals in the process is something the team is trying to reckon with.
"It definitely is frustrating, but I think we have the guys in the locker room who can get it done," defenseman Ben Boukal said. "You look at that Peoria game where we came out at the start and dominated the entire game. It's really just a consistency thing, and once we get that down, I think we'll be showing the league we're a team to be reckoned with."
Consistency at any level is difficult to maintain, and as one delves into the minor leagues, it's a trait that becomes harder and harder to find. It's something the Storm are searching for, and last weekend's three-game series is a perfect example of the team's mercurial nature.
After falling behind 4-2 on Friday, the Storm dominated the third period, cutting the score to 4-3 before giving up a late empty-net goal. Saturday night, the Storm controlled the first period, only to come out flat and allow two quick goals in the second period, battling back to win 3-2 in a shootout.
Even in Sunday's blowout, the Storm led 1-0 after the first period before allowing five goals in the second period and giving up another four in the third period.
A big issue is starting off games strong as the Storm have been outscored 24-12 in the first period. An even bigger issue is slow starts to periods. Of the Storm's 87 goals allowed this season, 23 have come in the first five minutes, five coming in the first minute of periods.
That was an issue on Saturday as the Ice Bears scored a pair of goals in the first 53 seconds of the second period to take a 2-1 lead.
"I feel like sometimes, if things are going well and then we go into an intermission, we come out a little lackadaisical, and that's when teams typically take advantage of us," Boukal said. "You've got to come into the locker room and be prepared like you're starting the game all over again."
If there's one position Pszenyczny knows he can rely on, it's goaltender. Peter Di Salvo has been solid in net this year, and Eric Levine has done well enough to earn an extended stint in the ECHL.
After that, there's a lot of potential, if it can be realized. The Storm have eight players with 10 or more points and still hold the league's top power play and second-best penalty kill.
That's what makes the inconsistencies all the more maddening.
"It's really coming down to details. I still have guys in practice not listening," Pszenyczny said. "It's just a focus, having your stick on the ice, keeping your feet moving. It's frustrating."
Inexperience is certainly a factor as the Storm have 13 players on their active roster who have played less than three full seasons of professional hockey. It means Pszenyczny is getting a lot of experience in teaching not just the intricacies of the game, but also life skills for long after they hang up the skates.
"How do you not want to be the best?" Pszenyczny said. "I try to be the best husband and the best father for my kids, and I'm trying to get these guys to understand, yes, it is a game right now of hockey but these are things you can implement in your life after you're done, when you get a job. When you get a job, I hope you don't act the way you have in certain games, like giving up.
"You have to be consistent."