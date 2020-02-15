Moore lifts Storm past Marksmen

Moore looked for a fight moments later to try and complete the Gordie Howe hat trick, but couldn't get anybody to drop the gloves with him.

"Max Cook, their captain, he was actually one of my closest buddies there," Moore said. "He didn't like how I chirped their bench after the goal so he asked me to fight so I caught my breath for a second, then went out there and asked him and he didn't want to go."

Stephen Gaul iced the game with an empty net goal that he fired from his own blue line. The two teams wrap up their weekend series today at 1 p.m.

"Very proud of the boys tonight," head coach Dave Pszenyczny said. "They came out in the third period and wanted it."

Like they did in Friday night's loss, the Storm dominated the first period.

Quad City held possession for most of the period and outshot Fayetteville 13-8, but didn't have as much to show for it as they would have liked.

Gregg Burmaster thought he scored at the 10-minute mark of the first period when he created a turnover and fired a shot that rang off the post.

The referee initially waived off the goal and after conferring with the goal judge, ruled that the puck hit off both posts but never crossed the line.