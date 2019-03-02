Happy birthday Ryan Mulder.
Your present? Your first win in a Quad-City Storm jersey.
Powered by Mulder’s 41 saves and two goals each from Michael Casale and Tommy Tsicos, the Storm won their first game at the TaxSlayer Center in over two weeks, defeating Roanoke 6-3 in front of 3,415 people Saturday night.
The six goals are the most Quad-City has had in a game in its first season as a member of the Southern Professional Hockey League, and Q-C snapped its two-game losing streak and won at home for the first time since February 15.
Not a bad night.
On a chilly start to the month of March, nothing could get in the way of the birthday boy.
The now 26-year-old had lost his previous seven starts in now his second stint with the Storm. He was shipped to Peoria before signing back on to the newly added SPHL team.
Mulder played like the goalie he was briefly for the Rivermen.
He sprawled out for a couple of saves and stopped rebound chances from going in. Q-C fed off that to get their offense going, scoring three goals in the second period.
Casale broke a 1-1 tie at the 6 minute, 37 mark off a rebound from a slapshot by Sean Kacerosky.
What followed was the Tommy Tsicos show.
The 6-foot-1 left winger skated into the middle of the ice and shot a wrister past Rail Yard Dawgs goalie Jacob Caffrey to make it 3-1 Storm.
Tsicos converted a rebound for his second goal on the power play at 15:27.
It’s the first time this season Quad-City had a pair of skaters score two goals in the same game, and now four active players have accomplished that, with Casale and Tsicos joining John Scully — who did it twice — and Shane Bennett.
As Roanoke cut the lead to two goals on two different occasions in the third period, John Scully and the defense put the worries to bed.
Scully scored his team-leading 12th goal of the season at the 6:01 mark to make it 5-2 Storm, and the defense didn’t allow much action in the final six minutes. Shane Bennett added an empty-netter in the final three minutes.
After an opening nine minutes of little offensive flow and a total of six shots on goal, the Storm grabbed the lead.
Vincent Beaudry found Casale at the side of the net for a wide open goal at the 9:17 mark of the first period.
Thirty-seven seconds later, the lead was gone.
Steve Mele drove down the middle of the ice and buried a wrister past Mulder to tie the game at one at 9:54.
It’s the first time Quad-City didn’t trail in the first period since Feb. 23 against Evansville and the first occurrence at home since the Feb. 9 contest against Peoria.