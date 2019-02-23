EVANSVILLE, Ind. -- The new guys continue to get it done for the Quad-City Storm.
The Storm got goals from Vincent Beaudry and Stephen Gaul, who weren't with the team before New Year's Eve, to beat the Evansville Thunderbolts 3-0 Saturday at the Ford Center.
The win caps a weekend in which the Storm grabbed four out of six points all on the road.
Beaudry, who made his Storm debut on Dec. 31, scored the first goal of the game, burying a feed from fellow newbies Shane Bennett and Dean Yakura at the 12-minute, 43-second mark of the first period.
Gaul scored his third goal in eight games since being acquired by the Storm on Feb. 4, burying a feed from Michael Casale at 5:12 in the second period.
Casale was acquired from the Fayetteville Marksmen on Jan. 15.
Tommy Tsicos, who began the season up in the ECHL, scored the game's final goal at 16:21 in the third period, assisted by Phil Bronner and Brandon Wahlin. Wahlin earned his first point since being claimed off waivers by the Storm on Wednesday.
Peter Di Salvo made 38 saves in net for the Storm but was denied his first shutout of the season when Evan Schultz scored a power-play goal with an extra attacker at 18:13 in the third period.
Edwin Minney made 32 saves for the Thunderbolts.
The Storm return home to face Roanoke Tuesday at 6:30 p.m.