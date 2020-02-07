Nimanis, Di Salvo lead Storm to win

PENSACOLA, Fla. — Kristaps Nimanis scored just his second goal of the season in the third period to put the Storm up by two and Quad City held on to top Pensacola 3-2 on Friday.

The Storm defenseman scored off an assist from Dakota Klecha with 14:35 left in the game to put Quad City up 3-1.

Pensacola answered with a goal from Patrick Megannety with 10:31 left, but couldn't get the equalizer past QC goalie Peter Di Salvo.

Di Salvo was plenty busy Friday as he stopped 46 of 48 Ice Flyer shots.

Pensacola (19-7-7) out-shot Quad City (12-16-6) 48-28.

With Birmingham and Roanoke each losing on Friday, QC moved into seventh place in the 10-team SPHL.

Penalties led to both of the goals in the first period.

Quad City's Vincent Beaudry was whistled for a hooking penalty with 7:11 left in the first period, leading to a power play goal from Pensacola's Meirs Moore to put the Ice Flyers up 1-0 at the 6:48 mark of the period.