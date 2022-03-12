 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
SPHL | KNOXVILLE 6, QUAD CITY 1

Penalties eventually too much for Storm to overcome

KNOXVILLE — Seven times through the first two and a half periods of Saturday's game against the Knoxville Ice Bears the Quad City Storm put their opponents on the power play. Seven times they killed it off.

Eventually, however, the Storm simply gave the Ice Bears too many chances.

Knoxville used a pair of third-period power play goals to turn a close game into a rout as the Ice Bears went on to win 6-1 despite Quad City outshooting Knoxville 33-30.

Storm goaltender Bailey Brkin tallied 24 saves, but Quad City struggled to solve his counterpart as Knoxville's Kristian Stead stopped 32 of those 33 shots. 

The loss — in which Quad City tallied 40 penalty minutes to 16 for Knoxville —dropped the Storm to fifth in the standings, a point behind the Fayetteville Marksmen.

After getting a pair of empty-net goals in the final minute of Friday's game, Knoxville's Andrew Bellant got Knoxville on the board early with an unassisted goal just 2:10 in.

People are also reading…

Stepan Timofeyev scored off an assist from Razmuz Waxin-Engback to make it 2-0 at the 15:33 mark of the first.

It didn't take long for Quad City to answer.

Connor Fries tallied his 18th goal of the season less than a minute later off a Michael Moran assist to pull the Storm back within one goal.

And, with the help of strong penalty killing from Quad City, that is where the score stood through the first 10 minutes of the third period, with Quad City peppering Knoxville goaltender Kristian Stead with 12 shots in the first 10 minutes of the period.

Then Marcus Ortiz got an elbowing penalty at the 10:14 mark and the Ice Bears finally took advantage with Brady Fleurent scoring an unassisted goal, his eighth of the season, to make it 3-1. 

Then, after Taylor Price got a boarding call that sparked a fight and led to two five-minute major penalties on each team, Waxin-Engback took advantage off a Timofeyev assist to make it 4-1.

Quad City tried to spark a rally by pulling Brkin, but it only led to Fleurent's second goal of the night, with Timofeyev again providing the helper. Sam Turner then completed the scoring with another Knoxville goal just 19 seconds later off assists from Taylor Stefishen and J.B. Baker.

