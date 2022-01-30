Penalties hurt Storm in loss to Ice Bears

The Quad City Storm asked a lot of their penalty kill unit this weekend.
Maybe too much.
After killing off nine penalties in 12 chances Friday and Saturday, the Storm allowed four power play goals in a 4-2 Sunday matinee loss to the first-place Knoxville Ice Bears at the TaxSlayer Center.
"It's a tough game for us and we'll learn from it for playoffs," said defenseman Dillon Fournier, who committed four penalties in the game, two of which led to Knoxville goals. "They were just working hard in the corners and that's the way it goes. It's hockey."
Knoxville had 11 power plays as the Storm committed 11 penalties in the game. The Ice Bears committed seven penalties but that only led to three Storm power plays.
"It definitely got a little frustrating out there when it feels like it's a little one-sided," forward Connor Fries said. "There just needs to be a little more discipline and stay out of the box. They're a good team on the power play, very opportunistic on the offensive side and they're going to score goals if we give them too many PPs."
Three of those Knoxville power play goals came in the second period. With the Storm holding a one-goal lead, Jason Price tied the game with a power play goal at the 9-minute, 20-second mark of the period.
Then, the Storm were hit with penalties on Fournier and Taylor Pryce just 14 seconds apart, giving the Ice Bears an extended 5-on-3 opportunity.
They took full advantage.
Razmuz Waxin-Engback scored on the 5-on-3 at 15:44 in the period, then Stepan Timofeyev scored at 16:19 to put the teams back at full strength and Knoxville claiming a 3-1 lead.
The penalties didn't stop there, as Tommy Tsicos was given a 5-minute major and a game misconduct for cross-checking late in the second period.
That led to a goal from Dean Balsamo at 2:15 in the third period to put Knoxville up 4-1.
The Storm responded 76 seconds later, with Tommy Stang capitalizing on a great feed from newly-acquired Darick Louis-Jean, who was on his knees when he made the cross-ice pass to a wide-open Stang on the back door.
"If we just play a little more disciplined, we're a good 5-on-5 hockey team; I think we're the best in the league," Fries said. "Not saying we don't have a good penalty kill but if we stay out of the box, we're going to win more hockey games."
The Storm pressed for much of the third period, including pulling goaltender Tommy Proudlock — who made 38 saves — with 3:30 left in the game. But the Storm couldn't get any closer as Sammy Bernard made 35 saves for the Ice Bears.
Kyle Heitzner got the afternoon started with his first SPHL goal, finding himself wide open just outside the crease to bury a pass from Marcus Ortiz at 13:06 in the first period.
The loss sees the Storm end the month of January 3-5-2 and slip from second to tied for fifth place in the league. With 23 games left in the regular season, they're trying to regain the form that helped them win 10 straight earlier this year.
"You're going to have highs and lows during the season and you'd rather be battling some adversity now, middle of the season," Fries said. "At the end of the day, I think it's only going to make us a better, tighter group and a better hockey team too. Learn from the weekend and obviously this month hasn't been going well for us but we're still trying to get better every day and this week will be a big work week for us."